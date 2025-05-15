Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company) and its affiliated companies, a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, is pleased to announce a major strategic investment in its clinical technology platform to accelerate scaled growth across its current base of 350 communities through a new nationwide partnership with ECP, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medication administration records (eMAR) solutions.

This investment represents an important step in Discovery's long-term growth strategy, strengthening its platform and positioning the Company to deliver consistent, high-quality care at scale while enhancing operational performance and empowering community clinical teams. The rollout of ECP's best-in-class clinical software will reach hundreds of communities across the country, with full implementation expected by early 2026.

As Discovery continues to work alongside Capital Partners to take on newly acquired communities or transitioning portfolios, large or small, the Company is prioritizing infrastructure that supports both operational efficiency and exceptional resident experiences. ECP's platform will unify clinical operations across the portfolio, giving teams modern, intuitive tools that reduce administrative burden, improve care coordination, and elevate quality.

"Continuously investing in our technology platform is a key part of our strategy to enhance care while scaling efficiently and support the growth needs of our Capital Partners," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Implementing ECP's technology for EHR management enhances our communities' tools to support our teams, streamline operations, and most importantly, deliver great care to residents."

A Unified Platform to Support Resident-Centered Growth

Over the last several years, Discovery inherited a range of disparate clinical systems. By standardizing on one EHR platform, the Company is building a single, enterprise-wide platform that benefits caregivers, nurses, and leadership, while ultimately improving care for residents.

Discovery's New EHR management platform is expected to improve performance through enabling:

Better Resident Care. Frontline staff will spend less time on screens and more time with residents.

Data to Drive Quality and Compliance. Real-time analytics across hundreds of locations support proactive decision-making, enhanced oversight, and faster resolution of issues.

Operational Consistency at Scale. Standardized workflows reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, and improve efficiency while preserving the flexibility needed to meet the unique needs of each community.

Commitment to Innovation and Industry Leadership

Discovery's investment in its EHR platform underscores its broader commitment to innovation, quality, and industry leadership. By partnering with top-tier technology providers and implementing systems that support both people and performance, Discovery is creating a platform built for sustainable, high-impact growth in senior living.

About ECP

ECP is the leading all-in-one software provider for senior living communities, offering eMAR, EHR, CRM, Move-Ins, and Billing and business intelligence solutions. Designed to enhance resident care, staff efficiency, and operational success, ECP's technology is trusted by over 7,500 of communities nationwide. With a commitment to seamless integrations and data accessibility, ECP is making senior living software simpler and smarter.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

