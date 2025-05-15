Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reviews Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) $160 million merger target, Core Gaming, an AI-driven mobile gaming powerhouse.

Core Gaming's business model is also slightly different. The AI-driven mobile gaming developer, has developed or co-developed over 2,100 games, with 790 million downloads and 43 million monthly active users (MAUs). However, Core Gaming focuses more on its portfolio size and AI technology (e.g., AI COMIC App) rather than highlighting individual flagship games. Until it develops and releases one of these hits, Core Gaming emphasizes aggregate metrics over specific game popularity.





Core Gaming

By knowing exactly what games its users are playing Core Gaming's AI often knows what games its users will play next.

The Complimentary-to-Download Formula:

The complimentary-to-download model, has redefined how games generate revenue. By removing the initial cost barrier and monetizing through ads, in-app purchases, and subscriptions, this approach has democratized access and exponentially expanded user bases. The appeal lies in the recurring revenue these games can potentially generate from long tail engagement.

The model works, and ValueScope, expects Core Gaming to continue to experience its exponential year-over-year revenue growth trajectory. Core Gaming's reported revenue grew from $13.2 million 2021, $38.9 million in 2022, $57.0 million in 2023, and an estimated $90.8 million for 2024.

Management continues to upgrade the model with moves like the recently announced AI COMIC App, which instantly rocketed to nearly 300,000 users in its first few days, elevating Core Gaming's vision and model.





Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

As a publicly traded entity post-merger, combined with Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming can move forward as a Nasdaq listing. The merger's structure, detailed in Siyata's March 31, 2025, SEC Form 20-F, ensures Core Gaming shareholders own ~90% of the combined entity, with Siyata's legacy shareholders guaranteed 10% via a special stock dividend within six months post-merger.

Core Gaming's relationships with leading gaming, advertising, entertainment, and social media sites, alongside collaborations with studios like Fire Rhino, aim to enhance its monetization and distribution capabilities.

Core Gaming CEO Aitan Zacharin will lead the combined entity, with Siyata's Marc Seelenfreund heading a new PoC subsidiary. A balanced board with four Core Gaming directors and Siyata's CEO, Marc Seelenfreund, helps strategic alignment.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. The company's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 Market News is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. The company takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

