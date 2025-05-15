EnerSys(NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, celebrated a standout performance at the Data Centre Review Excellence Awards 2025, winning in the following category:

Data Centre Backup Power Solution of the Year

The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 14 at the iconic Oxo Tower on London's South Bank. EnerSys representatives were in attendance to proudly accept the honours.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the DCR Excellence Awards highlight the most impactful innovations across the data center sector. EnerSys' wins reflect its continued commitment to advancing modern, sustainable, and resilient data center solutions.

Powering the Future of the Data Center

The global data center landscape is transforming rapidly, accelerated by the rise of AI and increasing demands for sustainability, performance, and uptime. EnerSys is helping operators meet these challenges with a portfolio designed to future-proof operations:

Smarter:The EnVision Connect system monitor enables real-time visibility of critical battery parameters, enhancing operational control. Cleaner: Our energy storage solutions help data centers align with evolving energy efficiency targets and European regulatory requirements. More Reliable:The latest DataSafe® Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries deliver robust protection against costly downtime.

Michael Sagar, Director of Marketing Energy Systems, commented:

"Receiving this prestigious award in the category of Data Centre Backup Power Solution of the Year, confirms that EnerSys is a leader in the data center sector. This win goes beyond product innovation, it reflects our commitment to helping data centers thrive in an increasingly complex environment."

EnerSys remains committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of the global data center industry. We look forward to building on this momentum and reconnecting with industry peers at the DCR Excellence Awards 2026.

