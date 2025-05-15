Anzeige
15.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
New to The Street Signs Skip Barber Racing School to Upgraded 12-Part National Broadcast and Media Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

The Closest Thing to Royalty in American Car Racing

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's fastest-growing business media platform, proudly announces an expanded 12-part broadcast and media partnership with the iconic Skip Barber Racing School, widely regarded as the premier training ground in American car racing.

This strategic collaboration will bring New to The Street's full media platform - including sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, 2.5M+ YouTube subscribers, Times Square billboards, NewsOut earned media, and daily digital promotion - to showcase the Skip Barber experience to a national and global audience.

As part of the partnership, New to The Street will activate custom storytelling opportunities for automotive OEMs looking to elevate their brands through the Skip Barber ecosystem. From race car liveries to classroom integrations and cross-platform advertising, this initiative is designed to help automakers position new vehicle models in front of performance-driven consumers and enthusiasts.

"Skip Barber is more than a racing school - it's an American institution," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "By bringing our full-scale media engine to Skip Barber, we're creating a one-of-a-kind platform for OEMs to launch, position, and emotionally connect their newest vehicles with the next generation of buyers."

Filming begins this summer at key U.S. racetracks and at the New York Stock Exchange, with extended coverage across international business media platforms in Europe and Asia.

About Skip Barber Racing School
Since 1975, Skip Barber Racing School has trained more than 400,000 drivers and champions across Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and NASCAR. Its nationwide training programs serve aspiring professionals, corporate teams, and driving enthusiasts alike.

About New to The Street®
A powerhouse in business media, New to The Street broadcasts sponsored segments across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, reaches over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and commands national attention through outdoor placements and earned media. Its unique blend of credibility, coverage, and capital access makes it the go-to platform for innovative brands seeking massive visibility.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streetr-signs-skip-barber-racing-school-to-upgraded-12-part-nationa-1028200

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
