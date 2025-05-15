Strider Technologies, Inc.: Strider Launches Fraudulent Resume Screening to Protect Companies from Nation-State and Insider Threats

New capability addresses the growing threat of North Korean IT workers infiltrating western companies

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: Falsified Resume Screening. This advanced capability enables organizations to proactively verify remote job applicants' identities, reducing insider threats and protecting them from unwittingly hiring individuals linked to nation-state adversaries, such as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"Western businesses risk major financial losses, intellectual property theft, data breaches, and reputational damages if they hire any fraudulent worker-but the risks are especially great if they hire an individual from the DPRK," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider. "Government entities can alert companies to these threats, but leaders are often left to figure out how to protect their workforce alone. Strider's new screening capability meets this challenge head-on, combining cutting-edge intelligence analytics with a client-first approach to safeguarding sensitive roles and maintaining workforce fidelity."

In an era when fraudulent remote workers increasingly use sophisticated tactics to bypass hiring defenses, Strider's intelligence-driven solution automates the resume screening process-giving hiring and security teams a trusted, scalable way to vet candidates without overwhelming manual effort.

Key Capabilities of Falsified Resume Screening:

Automated Resume Verification: Using multiple data signals-such as emails, phone numbers, employment histories, and proprietary data signals-Strider identifies hidden connections, inconsistencies, and fraud indicators within applicant profiles.

Using multiple data signals-such as emails, phone numbers, employment histories, and proprietary data signals-Strider identifies hidden connections, inconsistencies, and fraud indicators within applicant profiles. Proactive Threat Detection: Backed by Strider's geopolitical and counterintelligence expertise, the capability is continually updated to stay ahead of emerging threat patterns and methods used by fraudulent actors.

Backed by Strider's geopolitical and counterintelligence expertise, the capability is continually updated to stay ahead of emerging threat patterns and methods used by fraudulent actors. Flexible Deployment: Clients can upload resumes directly through the Strider platform today for immediate screening. Future updates will support integration with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other HR technologies, enabling configurable workflows tailored to each organization's hiring process. Clients can upload resumes directly through the Strider platform today.

The launch of Falsified Resume Screening follows the Strider report, "Inside the Shadow Network: North Korean IT Workers and Their PRC Backers." This report detailed the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) DPRK actors use to penetrate Western workforces, and the role PRC-based entities play in these DPRK operations. The full report can be found here.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

Media Contact: Janelle Davis, janelle@vrge.us

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strider-launches-fraudulent-resume-screening-to-protect-companies-from-nation-state-and-insider-threats-302456445.html