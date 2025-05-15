KeyBank: Key Private Bank To Host Free Discussion Panel for Local Non-Profits Navigating Uncertain Times

Discussion to cover various best practices to help non-profit organizations navigate the current landscape

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Key Private Bank will be partnering with Rochester Area Community Foundation to share expert insights for local non-profit organizations facing recent uncertainty and navigating the current state of affairs.

The panel, "Strategies for Non-Profits to Navigate Uncertain Times," is free to attend and will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21 at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship.

Moderated by KeyBank Rochester Market President and Key Private Bank Market Leader Vincent Lecce, the panel will include:

Rochester Area Community Foundation President and CEO Simeon Banister

KeyBank Institutional Advisors National Director of Philanthropic Advice Cindy McDonald

KeyBank Institutional Advisors National Director of Institutional Investments Ken Senvisky

The forum will provide context, ideas, and best practices on how non-profit leaders can collectively navigate these challenging times.

"There has been a tremendous amount of uncertainty these days, which has been particularly impactful some non-profits that provide necessary services to our community," said Lecce. "KeyBank is committed to supporting non-profits that help communities thrive."

Local non-profit leaders and stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

Those interested in attending the panel discussion can register here.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT ROCHESTER AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

In partnership with generous philanthropists and community partners, Rochester Area Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the eight-county region through its leadership and strategic grantmaking. Known as the steward of charitable funds and endowments, the Foundation connects donors with the region's current and evolving needs. As a leading grantmaker, the Foundation is focused on two broad goals: creating an equitable community and strengthening our region's vitality. Since it was founded in 1972, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $730 million in grants and scholarships.

###



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key-private-bank-to-host-free-discussion-panel-for-local-non-profits-1028204