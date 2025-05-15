ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase sam Wearable Ultrasound Device For NBA and College Athletic Trainers

As injuries sideline star players during National Basketball Association playoffs, the inventors of sustained acoustic medicine will present the FDA-cleared sam® device for soft tissue healing at the NBATA Sports Medicine Meeting in Chicago and the CATS Conference in Las Vegas.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The hamstring muscle injury that sidelined NBA star Steph Curry on May 6 is a reminder that the physical toll of playing basketball can sideline players at every level. The sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems is clinically proven to accelerate recovery and healing of soft tissue injuries common in basketball.

ZetrOZ Systems, inventors of sustained acoustic medicine, will exhibit the sam® device this week for National Basketball Association and college athletic trainers at two upcoming conferences:

NBATA (National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association) Sports Medicine Meeting, May 15-16, 2025 at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago. NBATA educates professional basketball trainers and provides specialized health care and critical support services to the teams and athletes of the NBA and NBA G League.

CATS (College Athletic Trainers Society) Conference, May 15-17, The Orleans Hotel, Las Vegas. CATS advocates for the needs of intercollegiate athletics, serving head and assistant athletic trainers at U.S. colleges and universities, who provide advanced care to student athletes.

Basketball, with its blend of power, contact, explosive movement and sudden pivots, puts unique demands on athletes. Basketball players are particularly susceptible to injuries including hamstring and quadricep strains, ankle sprains, shoulder strains and patellar tendinopathy, or "jumper's knee." The physical demands are greater during the postseason, after the 82-game season and with the stakes of every game even higher.

At the conferences, basketball trainers, sports medicine physicians and other medical professionals will see the latest research on the sam® wearable ultrasound device and see technology demonstrations at the ZetrOZ Systems booth.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to continue to educate NBA and college trainers about how they can use sam® to help their players get ready for practices and games, and get injured players back on the court," said George K. Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "The research is conclusive: sustained acoustic medicine restores function and helps people heal more quickly, without the need for invasive surgeries or potentially addictive painkillers."

sam® is a long duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment that has been proven effective in soft tissue healing in over 30 Level 1-5 clinical studies, and is the only long-duration ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for home use.

Sustained acoustic medicine, delivered by the sam® device, increases blood vessel diameters to boost blood flow, augmenting oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for rapid healing and reduced pain.

sam® is widely used by athletic trainers in the NFL, NBA, NCAA, and other elite athletic conferences, and has successfully treated millions of soft-tissue injuries to date.

To learn more about the sam® ultrasound unit, please visit www.samrecover.com . For more information about ZetrOZ Systems, visit www.zetroz.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

