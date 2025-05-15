Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the successful completion of bacterial endotoxin testing ("BET") on Sona's uniquely biocompatible gold nanorods using the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate ("LAL") method at a leading global provider of laboratory testing and expert advisory services for MedTech and pharmaceutical companies based in the US.

Sona Nanotech CEO, David Regan, commented, "These great results clear another hurdle for Sona as we move towards our pending first-in-human Early Feasibility study. This study, at a GLP accredited laboratory in the U.S., was conducted on the same batch of Sona's uniquely biocompatible gold nanorods as will be used in our first human study for which we are eagerly awaiting ethics committee approval and are optimistic for enrollment and first dosing to occur early this summer."

Testing followed Good Laboratory Practise ("GLP") standards and complied with USP <85>, EP 2.6.14, and JP 4.01 guidelines. All samples passed with endotoxin levels below detection limits and Positive Product Controls ("PPC") confirmed test validity with recovery values ranging from 98% to 130%, indicating no assay interference.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

