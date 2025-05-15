The "Europe Smart Home Market by Product Type (Smart Lighting Systems, Smart Speakers, Smart Security Monitoring Systems, Smart HVAC Control), Protocol Standard (Wireless Protocols, Wired Protocols, Hybrid Protocols) Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe smart home market is projected to reach $67.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the Europe smart home market is driven by the rising need for home safety security, increasing government initiatives promoting the adoption of smart technologies, and the wider proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. However, High procurement costs restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, consumers' need for complete flexibility customization is expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, data privacy security concerns and smart home solutions' compatibility with existing infrastructure are major challenges in the Europe smart home market.

Based on protocol standard, the Europe smart home market is segmented into wireless protocols, wired protocols, and hybrid protocols. In 2024, the wireless protocols segment is accounted for the largest share of 64.9% of the Europe smart home market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the rising investments in smart home automation, increasing advancements in wireless communication standards, and the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, interoperability, and energy-efficient communication solutions for smart home applications. Also, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Based on country/region, the Europe smart home market is segmented into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Norway, and Rest of Europe. In 2024, Germany is accounted for the largest share of 25.9% of the Europe smart home market. Germany's major market share can be attributed to the increasing incorporation of smart technologies and increasing government initiatives to support the adoption of smart gadgets in residential infrastructure. In addition, the presence of prominent players supports the Europe smart home market growth.

For instance, in June 2024, Bosch Smart Home (a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH) (Germany) introduced a pioneering update for the Bosch Smart Home Controller II. This update enables Bosch Smart Home devices to be seamlessly integrated into a universal, cross-brand smart home network. The standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) offers compatibility with devices from various manufacturers, thus supporting an individually customized smart home setup.

However, the Norway is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness, rising Norwegian government supporting the development of smart grids, and regulatory support, financial incentives, and strategic investments in digital infrastructure.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the Europe smart home market are LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Google LLC (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand SA (France), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ecobee Technologies ULC (Canada) (a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems, Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Axis Communications AB (Sweden) (a subsidiary of Canon Inc.).

