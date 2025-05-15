Marti Law Group Closes Over $250 Million in Deal Volume in 2024

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Marti Law Group, a boutique law firm serving various healthcare verticals, including dentistry, optometry, veterinary medicine, medical aesthetics, dermatology and plastic surgery, amongst others, is proud to announce it closed over $250 million in total transaction volume in 2024, representing a banner year for the firm's work in healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

Marti Law Group



"This was a year of smart growth, both for our clients and for our firm," said Justin Marti, Founding Attorney. "We worked on everything from fast-paced acquisitions to complex multi-entity restructures, and each deal pushed us to be sharper, faster, and more strategic. None of them were one-size-fits-all. They challenged us to think critically, adapt on the fly, and work closely as a team. We didn't just grow in volume. We grew in how we show up and deliver for our clients and referral partners."

Marti Law Group has built a national reputation for its deep industry knowledge, practical legal strategies, and white-glove service. In 2024, the firm advised on deals in more than a dozen states, supporting everyone from solo practice owners to growing multi-site groups and private equity-backed platforms. With a fixed-fee pricing model and responsive team, the firm has become a trusted legal partner for founders and operators navigating high-stakes transitions.

"Our team worked relentlessly this year to guide clients through complex deals with clarity and confidence," said Hannah Hembree, Director of Operations. "We focused on protecting value, avoiding roadblocks, and getting deals across the finish line. Every deal was a partnership, and we're proud of what we accomplished together."

The firm's continued expansion reflects its core mission: helping healthcare entrepreneurs start, scale, or exit their businesses with confidence and compliance.

