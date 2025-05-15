Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 15:50 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marti Law Group Closes Over $250 Million in Deal Volume in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Marti Law Group, a boutique law firm serving various healthcare verticals, including dentistry, optometry, veterinary medicine, medical aesthetics, dermatology and plastic surgery, amongst others, is proud to announce it closed over $250 million in total transaction volume in 2024, representing a banner year for the firm's work in healthcare mergers and acquisitions.

Marti Law Group

Marti Law Group

"This was a year of smart growth, both for our clients and for our firm," said Justin Marti, Founding Attorney. "We worked on everything from fast-paced acquisitions to complex multi-entity restructures, and each deal pushed us to be sharper, faster, and more strategic. None of them were one-size-fits-all. They challenged us to think critically, adapt on the fly, and work closely as a team. We didn't just grow in volume. We grew in how we show up and deliver for our clients and referral partners."

Marti Law Group has built a national reputation for its deep industry knowledge, practical legal strategies, and white-glove service. In 2024, the firm advised on deals in more than a dozen states, supporting everyone from solo practice owners to growing multi-site groups and private equity-backed platforms. With a fixed-fee pricing model and responsive team, the firm has become a trusted legal partner for founders and operators navigating high-stakes transitions.

"Our team worked relentlessly this year to guide clients through complex deals with clarity and confidence," said Hannah Hembree, Director of Operations. "We focused on protecting value, avoiding roadblocks, and getting deals across the finish line. Every deal was a partnership, and we're proud of what we accomplished together."

The firm's continued expansion reflects its core mission: helping healthcare entrepreneurs start, scale, or exit their businesses with confidence and compliance.

Contact Information

Hannah Hembree
Director of Operations
hannah@martilawgroup.com

.

SOURCE: Marti Law Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marti-law-group-closes-over-250-million-in-deal-volume-in-2024-1017147

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.