Celebrate the First-Ever American Pope in the Heart of Catholicism with 5% on All Rome-Inclusive Tours in 2025

In celebration of the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope, Expat Explore is offering U.S. travelers an exclusive opportunity to experience the spiritual and cultural heart of Catholicism in 2025. American travelers receive a discounted rate when they book any Expat Explore tour visiting Rome by using the promo code POPE at checkout.

"There has never been a more significant time for Americans to visit Rome," stated Carl Cronje, co-founder of Expat Explore. "With Pope Leo XIV commencing his papacy, U.S. travelers have a rare opportunity to witness history unfold in the Eternal City and form a deeper connection with their faith with help from Expat Explore."

Rome, long revered as the epicenter of the Catholic Church, is home to sacred landmarks, including St.Peter's Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican Museums, and the Catacombs. With the added significance of the Jubilee Year and the presence of a newly elected American Pope, 2025 offers a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage opportunity.

"Our tours are designed to showcase the rich beauty, history, and hospitality of Italy, and free days in Rome give travelers meaningful access to the Vatican and its treasures to explore and enjoy at their own pace," added Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore.

Eligible Tours Include:

Highlights of Southern Italy and Sicily Tour - Explore ancient Rome, walk the ruins of Pompeii, relax along the Amalfi Coast, and marvel at Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel with an expert guide.

- Explore ancient Rome, walk the ruins of Pompeii, relax along the Amalfi Coast, and marvel at Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel with an expert guide. Italian Delights Tour - Experience la dolce vita from Venice to the Amalfi Coast. Visit Pompeii, Assisi, San Marino, and enjoy a free day in Rome to explore the Vatican or attend a Papal audience.

- Experience la dolce vita from Venice to the Amalfi Coast. Visit Pompeii, Assisi, San Marino, and enjoy a free day in Rome to explore the Vatican or attend a Papal audience. Italy Explorer Tour - A 16-day grand tour featuring Rome, Florence, Venice, Sicily, and an optional visit to the Vatican City. Perfect for travelers seeking cultural depth and historical insight.

- A 16-day grand tour featuring Rome, Florence, Venice, Sicily, and an optional visit to the Vatican City. Perfect for travelers seeking cultural depth and historical insight. Italy in Low Season Tour - A 10-day escape through Northern Italy's lesser-known gems with fewer crowds. Includes visits to Rome, Florence, Venice, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

American travelers can book now at https://expatexplore.com/pages/italy-coach-tours/ and use promo code POPE to save 5% on their 2025 Rome adventure.

About Expat Explore

Founded in 2005 by travel enthusiasts Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, Expat Explore celebrates 20 years of adventure in 2025. From its modest beginnings with European tours, the company has expanded to offer expertly crafted itineraries across Europe, the UK, the USA and Canada, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. Expat Explore's value-for-money coach tours are designed for both seasoned travelers and first-time explorers. Each itinerary is carefully created by a passionate team of travel experts who thoughtfully balance iconic landmarks with hidden gems at every destination. For more information, visit https://expatexplore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515919065/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jason Gilbreth

Trevelino/Keller

Jgilbreth@trevelinokeller.com