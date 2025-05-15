Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Leader NEXTAFF Grows With New Office in Northern Virginia

NEXTAFF Expands Its National Footprint With the Launch of a Northern Virginia Office Led by Experienced Staffing Professional

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / NEXTAFF , a leading provider of high-quality staffing solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest commercial staffing agency in Northern Virginia, further strengthening the company's growing national footprint and commitment to supporting local economies.

The office is owned and operated by Richard Kindel, a veteran of the healthcare staffing industry. Under his leadership, NEXTAFF of Northern Virginia will specialize in recruiting top healthcare talent while providing customized healthcare staffing solutions to healthcare providers throughout Fairfax and the surrounding areas.

Richard Kindel, owner of NEXTAFF of Northern Virginia, expressed enthusiasm for the new location, saying, "I am excited to bring the Nextaff brand to Northern Virginia. Our office will focus on community and staffing employment growth throughout the region."

Northern Virginia - often considered an economic engine for the state - is uniquely positioned for healthcare industry growth. The region is home to a dense network of hospitals, specialty clinics, senior care centers, and outpatient services that serve a rapidly growing and diverse local population.

With a consistently high demand for trained healthcare professionals, the NOVA area presents a significant opportunity for strategic staffing support. NEXTAFF's entry into this market is designed to help healthcare facilities address ongoing staffing challenges while maintaining exceptional standards of patient care.

"Rich brings a high level of staffing expertise and knowledge to Nextaff," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Nextaff. "I believe Rich and his team have the opportunity to be one of our top-performing locations within 12 months, and I'm excited to see what he can do."

The office is located at 10306 Eaton Pl, Ste. 300, M61, Fairfax, VA 22030. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Northern, VA .

Kindel also emphasized his deep ties to the region and commitment to delivering exceptional service. "We have excellent employers and talent in our area. My team brings 20+ years of healthcare and workforce staffing solutions experience to match these companies with the best people and processes. I am driven to ensure we are providing service excellence and quality employees to everyone we interact with."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare, and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit nextaff.com . Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit nextaff-franchise.com .

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Manager

pr@nextaff.com

Nick Wright

Marketing Specialist

nicholas.wright@nextaff.com

SOURCE: Nextaff Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/staffing-leader-nextaff-grows-with-new-office-in-northern-virgin-1026804