In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share worth $150.13 billion, Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global In Vitro Diagnostics Market is projected to be valued at USD 108.3 billion in 2024 and reach USD 150.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market for in vitro diagnostics is driven by growing number of people with diabetes and cardiovascular conditions along with cancer patients creates stronger demand for diagnostic testing methods that are both precise and prompt. Advancements in molecular diagnostics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy methods are improving test precision and speed which helps healthcare providers focus more on precise treatments. Quick and mobile diagnostic solutions are becoming more necessary in urgent care environments, remote locations, and for at-home testing are expanding the reach of In Vitro Diagnostics Market.

The key players in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market are, Abbott Laboratories (USA), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (USA), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), QuidelOrtho Corporation (USA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (USA), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (USA), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Roche stands as the worldwide leader in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market industry by offering a broad portfolio that covers clinical chemistry along with immunoassays and molecular diagnostics and hematology. The cobas analyzers represent Roche Diagnostics' high-throughput lab testing solution while the cobas Liat System provides rapid molecular diagnostics at the point of care.

Roche maintains its market supremacy through its dominant status in molecular diagnostics focused on infectious disease tests which cover HIV, HPV, hepatitis, and COVID-19. By pioneering advanced companion diagnostic tests in oncology diagnostics, the company enables personalized medicine.

Through its focus on automation and digital integration along with AI-powered diagnostics Roche allows labs and hospitals to improve efficiency and scalability while maintaining high reliability which helps the company maintain market leadership across both developed and emerging markets.

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

As a leading international company in the In Vitro Diagnostics market, Abbott provides advanced diagnostic solutions for clinical chemistry and immunoassays as well as hematology applications point-of-care and molecular diagnostics. Central laboratories commonly use Abbott's ARCHITECT and Alinity platforms to perform tests for infectious diseases, fertility assessments, and cardiometabolic health.

The ID NOW and BinaxNOW point-of-care diagnostic devices from Abbott became essential during the COVID-19 emergency and they keep driving the company's expansion. The FreeStyle Libre system from the company supports IVD through its connection with both continuous glucose monitoring and digital health systems.

Abbott sustains its global reach by focusing on scalable and connected diagnostics that remain accessible across both developed and resource-limited regions.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers dominates the In Vitro Diagnostics market, while providing extensive solutions across clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics as well as molecular diagnostics alongside hematology and urinalysis. The Atellica Solution from Siemens Healthineers excels in automated laboratory operations which permit high-throughput testing with exceptional accuracy and quickness.

The organization excels in critical care diagnostics through its epoc and RAPIDPoint systems which enable blood gas and electrolyte testing in acute care settings. The integration of AI and data analytics into Siemens' IVD capabilities enables enhanced clinical decision-making alongside operational excellence.

Siemens Healthineers remains essential to healthcare systems through constant innovation and worldwide partnerships that enhance diagnostic accessibility and quality.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Vitro Diagnostics Market"

365 - Tables

50 - Figures

329 - Pages

By Based on Product, the market is divided into Instruments, Reagents, and Software. The product segment is dominated by reagents because their consistent demand maintains their position at the top. The product segment consists of substrates, enzymes, antibodies and chemical solutions which execute diagnostic tests. Diagnostic instruments rely on reagents for operation because these elements face high consumption in applications like infectious disease testing, oncology evaluations and chronic condition examinations. However, IVD systems depend on instruments that span from benchtop analysers to completely automated systems. These devices enable high-throughput diagnostic testing in hospitals, clinical labs, and research facilities. The latest technological developments lead modern instruments to evolve into smaller sizes and gain capabilities like AI integration and automation which allows them to perform multiplex testing and thus increase both efficiency and accuracy.

By Based on Technology, the market is divided into Immunoassay, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation, Microbiology, and Others. Immunoassay stands as the leading technology in disease detection as well as hormone level testing and drug monitoring. Researchers prefer this technology due to its superior sensitivity and specificity while it advances through developments in chemiluminescence methods as well as ELISA and radioimmunoassay techniques. The Molecular Diagnostics segment stands out as the segment with the quickest growth rate because of its capability to identify genetic disorders as well as infectious diseases and cancer. Following the COVID-19 pandemic this segment has grown significantly and is still expanding through increased use of PCR next-generation sequencing (NGS) and isothermal amplification technologies.

By Based on Application, the market is divided into Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, and other applications. The dominance of Infectious Diseases in IVD applications results from the escalating worldwide disease burden together with intensified pandemic testing and substantial investments in diagnostic preparedness. Testing for HIV, hepatitis, respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted diseases stands out as very prominent. Oncology represents a rapidly expanding field due to both the rising numbers of cancer cases and the need for timely personalized diagnostic solutions. The advancements in oncology testing through biomarker detection and liquid biopsies alongside companion diagnostics are transforming cancer treatment approaches.

By Based on Test Location, the market is divided into Point of Care, Home-care, and Others. The expansion of Point of Care (POC) testing continues to establish connections between diagnostic centers and direct patient treatment. The capacity of this technology to produce quick results strengthens clinical decision-making across emergency care facilities as well as rural and outpatient medical services. The growth of home-care diagnostics continues at a steady pace due to increasing chronic disease self-management needs among aging populations and the expansion of remote patient monitoring technologies. User-friendly test kits along with digital integration enable this healthcare transformation.

By geography, North America commands a dominant position in the market by controlling almost half of the global share. A combination of multiple factors has driven substantial growth in the region including the increasing incidence of chronic diseases alongside greater demand for genetic testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that about 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic condition which demonstrates an urgent requirement for innovative diagnostic methods. Personalized medicine principles are leading to widespread genetic testing implementation for diagnosing complicated diseases like cancer and diabetes. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and molecular diagnostic firms are driving innovation in this sector.

The partnership between Fluxergy and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that began in November 2024 stands out because it focuses on improving molecular testing and sample preparation methods through innovative techniques. Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher and Danaher remain active in developing innovative products to satisfy changing consumer needs.

This progressive strategy remains essential for meeting the increasing demand for effective diagnostic methods. Companies that utilize advanced technologies and strategic partnerships will be able to seize substantial opportunities emerging from the growing chronic disease burden.

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In March 2025, The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer received FDA approval from Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (US), which operates as a Danaher company. The system conducts clinical chemistry and immunoassay testing which helps laboratories achieve greater efficiency and streamlined operations.

In February of 2025, Switzerland-based F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd introduced a new category of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology that utilizes Sequencing by Expansion (SBX). The new-generation technology aims to speed up sequencing processes while improving precision and scalability.

In November 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) finalized an agreement to purchase Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (US), which specializes in donor-derived CAR-T cell therapies research. The acquisition enables Roche to extend its business reach in the sophisticated sphere of cell and gene therapy.

In May 2024, Beckman Coulter and MeMed Ltd. (Israel) formed a partnership to distribute MeMed's BV test which is a fast and accurate immunoassay together with the MeMed Key analyzer. These products have received regulatory approval for sale in both the United States and European Union.

In February 2024, ABL Diagnostics will produce and distribute the complete UltraGene PCR test series acquired from Advanced Biological Laboratories its parent organization. The test portfolio includes more than 100 pathogens to assist in the diagnosis of various infectious diseases. The company plans to combine PCR capabilities with its DeepChek sequencing products to strengthen its precision medicine offerings.

Conclusion:

The expansion of the In Vitro Diagnostics market remains strong due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and aging populations along with increased demand for early detection of diseases and enhanced focus on personalized medical solutions. A broad spectrum of diagnostic tools and applications that span clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, haematology, microbiology, and immunodiagnostics meets the needs of different healthcare settings including hospitals laboratories and home-care environments. Technological advancements and regulatory frameworks dominate in North America and Europe whereas Asia Pacific becomes an emerging high-growth region because of developing healthcare systems and beneficial government support. AI and automation integration with digital health platforms is speeding up the transformation to decentralized and rapid point-of-care testing solutions.

The diagnostic market is undergoing transformation as advanced biomarkers, NGS technology, and companion diagnostics contribute to a shift towards enhanced precision and efficiency in patient-centered care delivery. Reimbursement complexities and regulatory hurdles combined with regional access disparities to diagnostic technologies continue to present significant challenges.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including, diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare providers, technology developers, and investors for discovering growth prospects and managing regulatory and market competition challenges.

With the market projected to reach US$ 150.13 billion by 2030, the In Vitro Diagnostics Market offers substantial prospects for healthcare value chain stakeholders. Companies that remain aligned with innovation and patient needs while meeting quality standards will secure competitive advantages in this essential and fast-changing landscape.

