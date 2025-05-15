Enteral Feeding Devices Market worth US$3,994.2 million by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, valued at US$ 2,796.3 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.0%, reaching US$2,965.1 million in 2025 and an impressive US$3,994.2 billion by 2030. Market growth can be attributed to the rise in the geriatric population, technological advancements, regulatory support, improved awareness of nutritional needs, and the expansion of emerging economies. Innovations in materials, design, and digital integration, along with mechanical advancements, significantly enhance the functionality and safety of enteral feeding systems. The introduction of advanced pump technology, anti-clogging mechanisms, and real-time monitoring systems can further improve patient outcomes and provide caregivers with greater efficiency in managing such cases.

By Based on product, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes [nasal feeding tubes (nasogastric feeding tubes, nasojejunal feeding tubes, nasoduodenal feeding tubes), oral feeding tubes (orogastric tubes, oroenteric tubes), gastric/gastrostomy tubes, jejunostomy tubes, and gastrostomy-jejunostomy tubes], enteral feeding pumps, enteral syringe pumps, and consumables & accessories (syringes, extension sets, adapters, nutrition straws). Key factors driving the growth of the enteral feeding tube market include technological advancements, regulatory changes, patient safety concerns, market competition, shifts in population demographics, economic influences, public awareness, and globalization. To meet the evolving demands of consumers and healthcare professionals worldwide, manufacturers must continuously innovate and adapt to these changing conditions.

By Based on application, the enteral feeding devices market is categorized into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, metabolic disorders, and other applications, with oncology dominating the market in 2024. This trend is largely driven by the high incidence of malnutrition among cancer patients and the improved awareness of the importance of nutritional support during cancer treatment. Other factors boosting the use of enteral feeding devices in oncology include advancements in technology, the provision of supportive care during treatment, the growing elderly population, trends toward home care, favorable reimbursement policies for hospital inpatients, and the significant prevalence of cancer-related malnutrition. These factors highlight the critical role of enteral feeding systems in improving the prognosis and quality of life for cancer patients. As the demand for these applications continues to grow, companies that design enteral feeding devices are likely to focus on developing innovative products to meet market needs.

By end user, the enteral feeding devices market is classified into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), home care, and other end users. In 2024, hospitals & surgical centers held the largest market share for enteral feeding devices. This growth is driven by various factors, including clinical needs, technological advancements, regulatory requirements, economic considerations, patient outcomes, and the necessity for training and support. Additionally, successful integration with healthcare management systems and reliable supply chains plays a crucial role. As these dynamics evolve, healthcare providers will seek devices that improve safety, efficiency, and patient acceptance while adhering to regulations and maintaining economic responsibility.

By geography, the enteral feeding devices market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Enteral feeding devices are becoming increasingly popular in North America. These devices significantly influence how healthcare providers and manufacturers manage enteral nutrition, driving industry growth, innovation, and consumer demand. Key factors contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding devices market include the aging population, increased public awareness, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, regulatory compliance, investments, market competition, and the integration of digital health technologies. Collectively, these factors create a dynamic and innovative environment that encourages the development and adoption of new enteral feeding devices.

As of 2024, prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market are Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA. (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Cook Medical (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US), among others.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA (Germany):

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiary Fresenius Kabi, is recognized globally for providing healthcare solutions, including enteral feeding devices and nutritional products. The company offers a comprehensive range of enteral feeding products designed to meet the needs of all patients requiring nutritional support. Its extensive selection includes advanced electronic pumps, such as the Fresenius Kabi Agilia, for precise delivery, as well as various types of feeding tubes, including nasogastric tubes, gastrostomy tubes (G-tubes), and jejunostomy tubes (J-tubes). Fresenius Kabi's success in the enteral feeding devices market can be attributed to a diverse product pipeline focused on safety and technology, as well as personalized nutritional solutions. Additionally, the company adheres to regulations, expands its international presence, promotes homecare solutions, and is committed to sustainability. These factors position it as a provider of high-quality enteral feeding devices, leading to better patient outcomes across various healthcare settings.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US):

Enteral feeding devices from Cardinal Health, Inc. represent a comprehensive line of products designed to address the enteral feeding needs of patients. These devices enhance patient safety, comfort, and nutritional outcomes. An example is the nasogastric tube, which is used for short-term feeding and involves inserting a tube into the stomach through the nose. Cardinal Health's enteral feeding devices are engineered to manage complex cases of patients requiring nutritional support while prioritizing patient safety, comfort, and innovative technology. As a significant player in the global healthcare market, the company provides a wide range of enteral nutrition delivery solutions that are accessible to users worldwide.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US):

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) is a leading player in the medical technology industry, specializing in enteral feeding devices that ensure safe and effective delivery of nutrition. The company designs enteral feeding devices tailored to meet specific needs in patient nutrition delivery. Key factors influencing BD's product design and market strategy include patient safety, regulatory requirements, technological innovations, market demands, global presence, clinical evidence, and cost-effectiveness. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the company has opportunities to introduce additional solutions that improve patient care and outcomes in enteral nutrition.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany):

B. Braun Melsungen AG is a prominent global healthcare company that offers a comprehensive range of medical products, including enteral feeding devices. These devices are designed to help patients who require enteral feeding receive nutrition safely and efficiently. The company operates in over 60 countries worldwide, giving it extensive reach with its products. It integrates anti-clogging technologies and occlusion detection systems into enteral feeding tubes, extension sets, and pumps. B. Braun prioritizes patient safety, ease of use, and regulatory compliance in the manufacturing of its enteral feeding devices. This commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support positions the company as a leader in the field of enteral feeding, providing a wide range of offerings. As a result, it collaborates with healthcare providers to deliver the best possible enteral nutrition solutions.

Avanos Medical, Inc (US):

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a leading medical technology company focused on innovative solutions for pain management and post-operative care, including enteral feeding devices. The company complies with stringent regulations set by agencies such as the FDA, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its products. It is committed to expanding its presence in emerging markets while maintaining a strong brand reputation and high-quality offerings. As a significant player in the enteral feeding market, Avanos provides a comprehensive range of devices designed to enhance patient care and safety. Key factors driving the company's market activities include regulatory compliance, technological innovation, market competition, globalization, and patient satisfaction. As the healthcare landscape evolves, Avanos continues to develop cutting-edge products and solutions to meet the needs of patients requiring enteral nutrition.

