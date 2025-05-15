DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Opens the Doors to Its Store of the Future - Unveils New Curated Shopping Experience With Debut of Retail Concept Store, Diamonds & Pearls

Diamonds & Pearls: Where love meets affordable luxury & couture - A curated, tech-driven boutique that redefines how the modern bride discovers, shops, and celebrates finding their dream dress

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the premier destination for bridal, wedding, and special occasions, is introducing a stunning new bridal boutique retail concept delivering elevated, curated, and personalized experiences for today's bride, through a space that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary allure. Diamond & Pearls - currently open to shoppers and booking appointments immediately in Delray Beach, Florida, with an additional location to open later this year - provides a bespoke experience for brides and guests to shop and explore David's selection of affordable luxury to couture pieces in a new way, including Diamonds & Pearls exclusives. The Diamonds & Pearls retail concept begins a bold evolution in bridal retail, where elevated style meets technology-enhanced shopping. Blending the hospitality of a high-end bridal boutique with David's recent technology, AI, and content innovations, and category expansions, Diamonds & Pearls is purpose-built for a new generation of brides who crave modern styling options, personalization, and a luxurious way to shop for their dream dress.

"At David's, we believe every bride deserves a magical experience-and it starts the moment she walks into one of our stores," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "With Diamonds & Pearls, we're taking this promise to the next level. This is where trend meets tradition, where high fashion meets high touch and high tech, and where we bring the full power of David's and all of our offerings into a modern, elevated setting. By hand selecting the products, brands and partners highlighted in our Diamonds & Pearls stores, plus the ability to digitally shop in store with our 'endless aisle' technology, we're bringing sophisticated curation with a seamless, modern in-store experience today's brides want and expect."

Diamonds & Pearls stores elevate David's renowned customer experience, blending the luxury feel of a boutique with the power of David's unmatched customer experience, craftsmanship, and an updated, refined selection, including new couture offerings from partners such as Marchesa and Viola Chan, as well as many quick turnaround offerings important to brides in today's global shipping and supply chain environment. With bespoke styling appointments with David's expert Personal Stylists, exclusive in-store product offerings, and thoughtfully designed interiors, this location further reflects David's commitment to showcasing exceptional artistry and craftsmanship, extending from its carefully curated collection of bridal attire to every detail in the thoughtfully designed interior space, unlike anything David's has done before.

The Diamonds & Pearls Difference:

Thoughtful Curation: Diamonds & Pearls ' retail concept stores feature a thoughtfully edited selection with approximately one-third of the SKUs typically found in a traditional David's Bridal store, tailored to the most trending styles and silhouettes.

Retail Innovation, Powered by Shopify: With Shopify, David's is revolutionizing its in-store and digital retail experience, seamlessly connecting every customer touchpoint from in-store shopping to at-home delivery and returns.

Endless Aisle Meets Real-Time Discovery: Interactive touchscreens powered by Shopify POS bring David's full inventory to life in-store, enabling real-time exploration of dresses, accessories, and shoes-creating a collaborative, tech-forward experience for brides and their parties.

Intimate, Elevated Shopping Environment: With in-store exclusives unavailable at other David's locations, Diamonds & Pearls offers brides a new shopping experience from champagne service to elegant decor, as well as access to the most coveted styles in bridal fashion, such as high-end designs and curated assortments, with capabilities for custom dress-building, expert alterations, and luxury trunk shows.

Affordable Luxury to Couture, All in One Destination: David's signature 8 Dress Edit, the Fall 2025 Bridal Collection, and Viola Chan Couture-the visionary line from David's Head of Couture and Design, Viola Chan, and select gowns from Marchesa Couture and Marchesa Notte will be available only at this location, along with favorites from Little White Dress and more.

David's Store of the Future, Diamonds & Pearls, introduces a reimagined shopping experience bridging the gap between affordable luxury and high-end couture, all in a boutique experience. With an exclusive, curated array of bridal fashion and accessories-many of which are available only at Diamonds & Pearls- the store is crafted with the modern bride in mind and inspired by the growing appetite for immersive, in-person shopping. Diamonds & Pearls sets a new standard through its hybrid, tech-forward retail model where shoppers can enjoy a seamless blend of digital tools, expert personalized styling, and fast, on-demand ordering-all within a refined and sophisticated environment designed to elevate every moment of the bridal journey.

With Diamonds & Pearls, David's boldly steps into the future, setting a new standard for what bridal shopping can be. This is more than a store; it's a reimagined experience where curated fashion, immersive technology, and personalized service converge to create unforgettable moments. From couture gowns to cutting-edge digital tools, David's is rewriting the rules of bridal retail, delivering the modern magic that today's brides crave. The debut of Diamonds & Pearls is just the beginning, ushering in a transformative new era of elevated style, seamless innovation, and timeless celebration.

To celebrate, Diamonds & Pearls will be hosting a grand opening at the Delray Beach, FL, location on May 29th, 2025 for the public with offers, giveaways, experiential moments, and more. To book an appointment, visit here.

To learn more about Diamonds & Pearls concept stores, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

