Concrete Sealers Market Size to Hit 7.1%, Globally, by 2030- Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Concrete Sealers Market is projected to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The construction and renovation industry has undergone a significant change where the focus moves from making reactive repairs to taking proactive protective measures. The current shift toward preventative maintenance plays a key role in expanding the concrete sealers market. Homeowners along with builders and facility managers increasingly recognize the cost-effectiveness of damage prevention over subsequent repairs.

Global Concrete Sealers Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In October 2024, Mapei acquires British waterproofing and property renovation solutions provider Wykamol. The company operates from two sites in Burnley: the first is the head office and powder production, and the second is dedicated to HDPE (high-density polyethylene) manufacturing and warehousing. The acquisition was aligned with a vision to strengthen the market position and expand product offerings.

In September 2024, Evonik Industries AG launched two new polyamide-based epoxy curing agents (Ancamide® 2853 and Ancamide® 2865) for America region. Ancamide® 2853 and Ancamide® 2865 deliver high flexibility with standard diluted epoxy resin, eliminating the need for polyurethane modifiers. These curing agents for concrete sealers offer high tensile and tear strength along with fast curing speeds, making them ideal for applications requiring quick return to service.

In September 2023, Arkema increased their organic peroxide production capacities at its Changshu site in China. The investment of around €50 million will enable the Group to support its Asian customers in fast-growing markets, particularly in renewable energies.

By Based on product type, the concrete sealers market shows a clear preference for acrylic-based sealers because of their versatile nature combined with cost-effective pricing and simple application procedures. Acrylic-based sealers maintain strong popularity for residential and decorative concrete work because they deliver both good performance and cost-efficiency. Acrylic sealers offer outstanding resistance to water intrusion and UV exposure as well as mild chemical damage while they improve concrete surfaces by providing either a glossy or matte aesthetic appearance. Acrylic sealers maintain market dominance through their usage in both DIY and professional projects which ensures their continued popularity and solidifies their leadership in the concrete sealers market size.

By Based on formulation, concrete sealers market participants now favor water-based formulations mainly because of increasing environmental consciousness alongside regulatory standards and their user-friendly nature. Water-based sealers produce fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than solvent-based alternatives which makes them a safer option for human health and environmental protection. Water-based sealers provide the benefits of easier cleanup alongside reduced odor emissions and greater suitability for indoor use. The growing preference of residential users and DIY consumers for user-friendly products with low toxicity levels has elevated the market success of water-based sealers. The concrete sealers market is evolving toward sustainability because consumer preferences are shifting in this direction.

By Based on application, the residential sector dominates the concrete sealers market growth because homeowners frequently use sealers for driveways, patios, walkways, and garage floors. The increase of home renovation activities across North America and European regions has boosted the need for affordable sealer options that homeowners can use easily with a focus on water-based acrylic products. Residential users choose sealers that provide aesthetic improvement and user convenience with minimal application time instead of the specialized, high-performance sealers needed for industrial or infrastructure projects. The residential segment remains the principal force in the concrete sealers market due to steady demand and increasing preventive maintenance awareness.

By end-use, the repair & maintenance sector dominates end-use preferences in the concrete sealers market value by holding the largest share of product demand. Over time concrete structures develop vulnerabilities such as cracking and moisture intrusion which leads property owners to seek cost-effective preservation methods. Sealers extend existing surface lifespans effectively without the need for major structural adjustments making them perfect for maintenance tasks. The trend toward renovation and restoration activities surpassing new construction projects in mature markets such as North America and Europe.

The rising knowledge about preventive maintenance practices has resulted in more frequent use of concrete sealers during residential and commercial renovation projects. Homeowners and facility managers choose sealers because they are straightforward to apply while also drying quickly and remaining budget-friendly. The concrete sealers market advances primarily due to the need to protect and rejuvenate aging infrastructure even though new construction projects also utilize sealers for long-term protection.

By geography, the concrete sealers market sees North America as a leading region due to high demand from residential and commercial construction activities. The region's advanced infrastructure network alongside regular maintenance habits and home improvement DIY practices lead to steady demand for sealers especially those made from water-based acrylic. The United States is the leading market force thanks to increasing renovation projects alongside higher surface protection consciousness and regulations that encourage low-VOC product use. Market expansion receives additional support through the increased use of decorative and stamped concrete for landscaping and flooring applications. The concrete sealers market in Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth because of increasing urbanization along with infrastructure development and more investment in commercial real estate. China and India along with Southeast Asian countries stand out as major growth drivers for expanding concrete sealer applications in roads and bridges as well as industrial and residential construction floors. European concrete sealers market development hinges on rigorous environmental laws alongside sustainable construction priorities and high construction quality standards.

In summary, North America concrete sealers market benefits from widespread preventive maintenance knowledge and a strong DIY movement along with continuous residential and commercial renovations. The United States dominates regional usage with sealers extensively applied to driveways, patios, and decorative concrete surfaces. The region benefits from strict environmental rules together with an advanced infrastructure sector that demands regular maintenance work. The development of smart cities alongside sustainable construction practices generates additional growth momentum. North America stands out as a significant market through its innovative approaches and steady demand for new construction and refurbishment projects while meeting regulatory standards.

The key players in the concrete sealers market are BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Sherwin Williams, Prosoco Corporation, Laticrete International, Inc., SURTECO GmbH, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., RPM International Inc., Mapei S.p.A, Wacker Chemie AG, Curecrete Distribution Inc., Saint-Gobain, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and Dow Inc.

BASF SE:

BASF SE stands as a prominent player in the concrete sealers market through its advanced construction chemical solutions. The company provides a wide selection of concrete sealers that protect surfaces while improving their appearance and extending their durability. The concrete sealing solutions offered by BASF which contain water-based, solvent-based, and penetrating sealers find extensive applications in residential buildings as well as commercial properties and infrastructure projects. BASF produces eco-friendly sealers with sustainability as a priority while meeting strict environmental standards. Thanks to its worldwide presence and advanced research capabilities the company stands as a leading market force through its innovative solutions. BASF remains a market leader through ongoing product innovation which addresses various customer requirements while keeping its industry advantage intact.

Sherwin-Williams:

Sherwin-Williams leads the concrete sealers market with its extensive range of high-performance coating and sealer products. Customers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors recognize these products as superior solutions to protect against moisture damage, UV degradation, chemical exposure, and physical wear. Sherwin-Williams provides two types of sealers including film-forming and penetrating options while concentrating on water-based products that meet environmental compliance requirements. Through its innovative research and development efforts combined with sustainability practices and customer solutions the company has secured its global leadership status. Sherwin-Williams keeps its dominant position in the concrete sealers market through extensive distribution networks and focused expansion within emerging markets.

Sika AG:

Sika AG stands out as a major player in the concrete sealer market through its focus on durable and protective surface enhancement products. The company provides a variety of concrete sealers such as film-forming and penetrating solutions to protect surfaces from water, chemical exposure, and physical wear. The company Sika achieves high performance with its sustainable product formulations which comply with rigorous environmental standards. Through extensive research and development, the company has established strong market presence that makes it the preferred option for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the globe. Sika establishes itself as a leading force in the concrete sealers market through its dedication to both environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction.

Conclusion:

The global concrete sealers market continues to expand steadily due to the rising recognition of preventive maintenance benefits along with growing demands for aesthetic improvements and long-lasting concrete surface protection. The market experiences growing use of sealers across residential, and non-residential sectors with most of this growth occurring in repair and maintenance applications where preserving aging structures remains critical. Users favor acrylic-based sealers because they are cost-effective and versatile yet easy to apply and water-based sealers are becoming more popular than solvent-based sealers because they meet environmental standards and regulatory requirements. The concrete sealers market will expand further due to advances in construction methods combined with the growing focus on sustainability and surface durability. The continuous adoption of smart coatings alongside the move toward eco-friendly materials will direct market evolution by creating opportunities for worldwide growth and innovation.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, the Concrete Sealers Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, manufacturers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

