Advanced Research and Insights (ARI) agent delivers customized research reports with unrivaled depth, accuracy, and analysis, beating OpenAI's Deep Research 3 out of 4 times in head-to-head testing

You.com, a pioneer in agentic research and the leading AI productivity engine for business, today introduced ARI Enterprise, an AI-powered deep research platform that empowers consultants, financial analysts, and researchers with the confidence to accelerate strategic decisions in an increasingly complex business climate. ARI Enterprise leverages You.com's Advanced Research and Insights (ARI) agent to analyze all critical data sources-internal documents and data, web data, and premium databases-with unmatched depth and accuracy, delivering insights through fully customizable and visually rich reports. This comprehensive approach eliminates the intelligence gaps that plague every organization. ARI Enterprise is available today at http://you.com/ari.

"The best AI analysts and researchers connect company internal knowledge with the best information on the web. Making both useful is critical for getting the right answer," said Richard Socher, CEO and co-founder of You.com. "ARI Enterprise represents a paradigm shift from periodic, expensive research projects to continuous, trusted strategic intelligence. By giving analysts, consultants and other knowledge workers complete access to all critical data sources and the most accurate insights in the industry, we're eliminating the uncertainty that undermines strategic decision making."

Initial testing revealed that ARI delivered greater accuracy than comparable solutions-a decisive advantage when business-critical decisions hang in the balance. On a benchmark of complex consultant/investment research questions, You.com's ARI beat OpenAI's Deep Research three out of four times, with a 76 overall win rate. Further, in a FRAMES benchmark study modified for deep research, ARI scored 80% accuracy-the best known performance of any AI model in this study, outperforming models from OpenAI, Perplexity, and others-showcasing ARI's superior capabilities in retrieval, web search, and reasoning.

ARI Enterprise closes critical intelligence gaps through four key capabilities:

Total Data Confidence : ARI analyzes over 500 sources simultaneously across public web data, in addition to secure private documents, and premium databases. This comprehensive approach gives decision-makers the confidence that no critical insight has been overlooked.

: ARI analyzes over 500 sources simultaneously across public web data, in addition to secure private documents, and premium databases. This comprehensive approach gives decision-makers the confidence that no critical insight has been overlooked. Superior Analytical Depth : A proprietary model-agnostic reasoning layer filters signals from noise, surfacing connections and insights that other deep research agents often miss. This depth transforms raw information and data into trusted strategic intelligence.

: A proprietary model-agnostic reasoning layer filters signals from noise, surfacing connections and insights that other deep research agents often miss. This depth transforms raw information and data into trusted strategic intelligence. Human in the Loop Research with Rich Customization: ARI turns prompts into guided research plans with user input at every step. After producing initial drafts, users can direct edits-adding depth, incorporating tables, regenerating sections, or adjusting tone-and export in multiple formats that include customizable branding and visualization options for business-ready deliverables.

ARI turns prompts into guided research plans with user input at every step. After producing initial drafts, users can direct edits-adding depth, incorporating tables, regenerating sections, or adjusting tone-and export in multiple formats that include customizable branding and visualization options for business-ready deliverables. Unlimited Usage: Unlike solutions with capped usage limits, ARI Enterprise enables continuous research and monitoring, transforming intelligence from a periodic exercise to an always-on strategic advantage.

"At the NIH Office of Portfolio Analysis, we're constantly seeking ways to enhance our research capabilities across a diverse team of PhD biomedical scientists, developers, and research staff," said Chuck Lynch, Director of IT Resources Security, National Institutes of Health. "After a thorough assessment of use cases, we're evaluating You.com's ARI agent for its versatility and focus on research accuracy, and it's already benefiting our premier biomedical science analytics group in assessing and synthesizing grant research more efficiently."

"Early trials have shown that ARI has enhanced our research process, enabling us to analyze media landscapes and create more informed strategies in a fraction of the time. The ability to connect our internal knowledge and expertise with comprehensive external information gives our teams a significant advantage when crafting client communications. What sets ARI apart is how it fits into our existing workflow from initial research to final client deliverables while maintaining the source verification that's critical in our field. For a global firm handling multiple complex client issues daily, this capability is invaluable," said Philip Fraser, Chief Information Officer at APCO.

"We look forward to working with You.com as they launch ARI Enterprise," said Jeff Mullen, Partner at WestCap. "Our investment research process requires synthesizing large volumes of data from diverse sources, and we sought an AI-enabled solution to accelerate how we uncover new research and market thematics. WestCap will serve as a technology-forward design partner, working closely with the You.com team to build out ARI."

You.com is also launching an exclusive ARI Customer Advisory Board for select customers, offering early access to upcoming features and the opportunity to shape future development. Interested enterprise customers can apply at you.com/ari.

About You.com

You.com is an early pioneer in agentic research and the maker of the leading AI productivity engine for enterprises. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company's suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, SBVA, Georgian Ventures, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, DuckDuckGo and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515467218/en/

Contacts:

press@you.com