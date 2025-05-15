Videlio acquires Team Office in Italy and strengthens its european presence

The Videlio Group, a leading player in audiovisual integration in France and internationally, announces the acquisition of the Italian company Team Office, a recognized integrator in professional and collaborative environments. This acquisition strengthens Videlio's presence in Italy, where the group is already established through its subsidiary HMS, specialized in audiovisual solutions for the cruise sector.

With this new acquisition, Videlio reaffirms its ambition to become a top European audiovisual player.

A shared vision of digital innovation

Team Office has solid experience in integrating audiovisual solutions, unified communication, and collaboration for professional environments. Known for its technical expertise and client proximity, the company has been working for over 30 years with the major customer of the italian territory.

By joining Videlio, Team Office gains access to the resources of a well-structured group, positioned across many audiovisual areas and present along the entire value chain-from engineering to maintenance, including managed services.

Based in Rome and with 55 employees, Team Office's team and management, led by Alessandra Favella, will aim to accelerate the company's development with increasingly innovative, sustainable, and immersive projects in line with new audiovisual and digital trends.

Xavier Renaud, President of Videlio, says:

"The merger with Team Office is a perfect fit for our European growth strategy. We are delighted and very proud to welcome the Team Office teams, who have skillfully developed their company while maintaining a strong focus on service quality. We share a common vision: to promote excellence in audiovisual experiences with an innovation-driven DNA. We will support Alessandra and her leadership team with the shared ambition of rapidly becoming one of the leaders in audiovisual integration in the Italian market, while asserting ourselves as a key player on the European stage."

Alessandra Favella, new CEO of Team Office, adds:

"Joining the Videlio Group is a fantastic opportunity for our company, our employees, and our clients. For over 30 years, we have built Team Office around ethical values, commitment and reliability. This partnership allows us to preserve our local DNA while opening up to new horizons, with the strength of an internationally recognized group known for its technological expertise, operational excellence, and capacity to lead large-scale projects. This alliance will enable us to expand our solution portfolio, develop our skills, and participate in ambitious projects. It's a new step in our history, one that we approach with enthusiasm and determination."