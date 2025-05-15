Hydrogen Peroxide Market Growth Accelerates with $2.11 billion by 2030- Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024 and reach USD 2.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market for hydrogen peroxide market is driven by the need for hydrogen peroxide stems from its expanding use across different industries due to its powerful oxidizing properties and environmental friendliness. The pulp and paper industry uses this process to achieve chlorine-free bleaching which supports sustainable practices. Surface disinfection practices have expanded greatly since the pandemic began. Higher purity levels for precision cleaning have become essential requirements for the electronics and semiconductor industries. Green chemical solutions for industrial processing and water treatment applications are becoming more prevalent. Government policies supporting low toxicity and biodegradable alternatives to traditional chemical agents are the driving force behind this change.

By Based on Grade, the market is divided into, <30%, 30%-50%, 50%-80%, and >80%. Products with sub-30% concentrations hold a dominant position in the current market landscape.

Hydrogen peroxide with a concentration of less than 30% serves mainly consumer and residential purposes, including usage in personal care items, home disinfectants and industrial applications with low hazard levels. The low concentration of this hydrogen peroxide variant delivers safe performance for areas needing slight oxidative action and fits well with everyday products and safe cleaning agents.

The market for 30%-50% grade products is projected to experience substantial growth. The 30%-50% Grade finds extensive application in several industrial fields including textile bleaching operations as well as water treatment facilities and food processing units. The concentration combines oxidation efficiency with safety features which makes it suitable for mid-scale disinfection and processing operations requiring controlled reactivity.

By Based on Function, the market is divided into, Disinfectant, Bleaching, Oxidant, and Others. Hydrogen peroxide functions as a primary disinfectant due to its strong antimicrobial properties combined with its eco-friendly decomposition process. Powerful yet non-toxic disinfectants are increasingly required so healthcare and food & beverage and public sanitation sectors adopt this solution. Bleaching remains hydrogen peroxide's main use within pulp & paper and textile manufacturing sectors because it is the most dominant market segment. Hydrogen peroxide serves as an eco-friendly replacement for chlorine bleaches due to its oxidative potential which enables sustainable production processes and effective product whitening.

By Based on Application, the market is divided into, Pulp & Paper, Chemical Synthesis, Wastewater Treatment, Mining, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Textiles, Electronics, Propulsion Systems, and Others. Hydrogen peroxide serves as the main chemical for pulp bleaching and recycled paper deinking within the Pulp & Paper application segment. Chlorine-free bleaching initiatives have driven higher demand for hydrogen peroxide within the industry.

Wastewater Treatment represents an expanding field that utilizes hydrogen peroxide to break down organic pollutants while neutralizing sulphur compounds which leads to improved water clarity. Hydrogen peroxide serves as an essential component in advanced oxidation processes designed for treating industrial effluents.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific region stands as the leading market for hydrogen peroxide globally by capturing 40.3% of total revenue in 2024. China and India are experiencing swift industrialization and urbanization which boosts economic growth and triggers high hydrogen peroxide demand across pulp and paper, textile, and water treatment industries. The region's growing manufacturing facilities combined with infrastructure investment advancements have led to increased hydrogen peroxide consumption. Market growth in this dynamic region strengthened as environmentally friendly practices gained traction alongside new regulations that promote the use of sustainable chemicals.

The key players in the Hydrogen Peroxide Market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Arkema S.A. (France), Grupa Azoty S.A. (Poland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (India), National Peroxide Limited (India), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), and Airedale Chemical Company Limited (United Kingdom).

Solvay S.A. (Belgium):

The company Solvay dominates the global hydrogen peroxide market because of its large-scale production abilities combined with technological advancements and worldwide distribution presence. The company provides hydrogen peroxide products with multiple concentrations and grades for use in pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, textile manufacturing, mining operations, electronics production and environmental applications.

Through Solvay's MyH2O2 program the company demonstrates its dedication to sustainable innovation by delivering local hydrogen peroxide production solutions that cut transportation emissions and ensure uninterrupted safe delivery for big customers. The company maintains its strong market presence in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America which together with its robust logistics network enables reliable worldwide supply and customer access.

Evonik Industries AG (Germany):

Evonik stands as a leading global entity in the hydrogen peroxide market with its extensive range of high-purity and specialty-grade products. The company thrives by concentrating on eco-friendly solutions within wastewater treatment, electronics and food plus pharmaceutical industries.

The company leads the market for propulsion-grade hydrogen peroxide which serves aerospace and defense applications. The company maintains efficient supply chain management through strategic placement of production facilities across Europe, Asia, and the Americas near major industrial centers. Through its robust focus on research and development Evonik expands hydrogen peroxide's application in sophisticated and environmentally friendly chemical processes.

Arkema S.A. (France):

Arkema operates as a leading hydrogen peroxide producer worldwide and maintains significant business activities across Europe, North America, and Asia. Under the Albone brand name, the company delivers various hydrogen peroxide solutions to sectors including pulp & paper, water treatment, electronics, and chemical manufacturing.

Arkema stands out because its production of high-purity hydrogen peroxide serves the semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors which positions it as an essential provider for regulated and value-added markets. Through its dedication to safety and environmental standards along with process optimization Arkema establishes itself as a dependable partner for global industries utilizing oxidative technologies.

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In January 2024, Solvay boosted its standing in the international hydrogen peroxide market by expanding its Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical site in China. By 2025 the upgraded Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical site in China will produce 48 kilotons of hydrogen peroxide for photovoltaic applications each year.

In December 2023, Evonik completed its full acquisition of Thai Peroxide Company Limited (TPL), its previous joint venture located in Saraburi, Thailand. Evonik extended its product range of specialty-grade hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid in the Asia Pacific through this acquisition.

In October 2023, Dow and Evonik launched a joint operation of a groundbreaking hydrogen peroxide-to-propylene glycol (HPPG) pilot plant at Evonik's Hanau, Germany location. The pilot plant successfully showcased the advantages of the innovative technology.

In September 2023, The Solvay Research & Innovation Center in China saw expansion through the inauguration of a new research building at the Solvay Shanghai Technology Park. The company has directed RMB 4 billion (which is roughly USD 541 million) into its Chinese R&I hub since 2005 to improve support for local customers and fulfill the rising regional demand for innovative sustainable solutions.

In April 2023, Leading science and materials organization Solvay formed a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks. The partnership began its work by creating sustainable biopolymers intended for use in home and personal care products as well as agriculture and food industries.

Conclusion:

The hydrogen peroxide market experiences steady expansion because of its wide use in several key industries including pulp and paper, textiles, healthcare, water treatment and electronics. Industries that prioritize sustainability and environmentally responsible practices now depend more on hydrogen peroxide because of its eco-friendly oxidation capabilities. The Asia Pacific region maintains its position at the forefront of the global market because of its fast-paced industrial growth combined with rising manufacturing demand and supportive government regulations. The market development in North America and Europe advances through the introduction of innovative high-purity grades for pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.



The market demonstrates a transition to environmentally friendly production technologies and higher concentration variants which serve industrial needs while minimizing environmental consequences. Storage safety concerns together with regulatory compliance requirements and swings in raw material prices create significant obstacles especially for new market entrants and smaller enterprises.



The Research Insights report delivers essential strategic insights for chemical manufacturers as well as distributors, industrial end users and investors. Navigating this dynamic sector requires a deep understanding of regulatory changes, technological progress, and specific application requirements.



The projected rise of the hydrogen peroxide market to US$ 2.11 billion by 2030 presents stakeholders across its value chain with substantial chances to introduce innovations and improve operations while remaining consistent with sustainability trends. Businesses focusing on research and development investments while maintaining robust supply chain operations and targeting niche high-growth markets will position themselves for success in the changing market environment.

