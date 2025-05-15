Abzena Announces Establishment of Scientific Advisory Board to Support Innovation Strategy

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO + CRO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, has announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of biopharma industry experts with diversified expertise in Discovery Research & Development (R&D) and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). The new advisory board will work closely with Abzena's scientific and commercial leadership to provide strategic guidance and expert insights that support Abzena's continued commitment to growth and innovation.

Matt Stober, CEO of Abzena, said, "The establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board was a strategic decision to help guide the future of Abzena. We have seen considerable momentum over the past few years in supporting complex and innovative modalities, such as Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), and bispecifics. We aim to continue building upon this by offering the most state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities to support our customers' programs. These experts will be instrumental in assisting us with this mission by evaluating our strategies and providing recommendations that will further enhance our ability to move medicines forward to patients faster."

Joe Principe, CCO of Abzena, said, "We are honored to welcome these distinguished individuals to our Scientific Advisory Board. These founding members are recognized leaders in our industry, bringing a wealth of expertise that will help guide us as we continue through this significant phase of our growth. We look forward to their contributions and the positive impact that they will have on our organization."

Founding members of Abzena's Scientific Advisory Board are:



John Knight, Ph.D., is the founder of JKONSULT, a UK-based consulting firm, where he provides process chemistry and CMC consulting services for early-stage chemical development and transfer-to-plant projects, with a primary focus on material supplies for toxicological studies, Phase I, and Phase II clinical trials. Dr Knight has 38 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, with prior roles at GSK, Vernalis, and Evotec.

Kamal Egodage, Ph.D., MBA, is the President of Lasanth® Consulting, where he provides consultation services for biologics that span from discovery through commercialization, including CMC development, regulatory strategy, interactions with health authorities, and corporate development strategy. Prior to establishing his consultancy in 2017, Dr. Egodage accumulated over 20 years of industry experience at Eli Lilly, Pharmacia, Monsanto, Symic Bio, and Novartis (Switzerland), where he was the Head of Strategy and Business Development for Biologics.

Morris Rosenberg, D.Sc., is an independent consultant with over 25 years of experience in the development of therapeutic agents to treat a variety of human diseases. As a consultant, he provides advisory services to early research and clinical-stage companies on product development strategies for biologics, biosimilars, and ADC therapies. Prior to this, Dr Rosenberg played a key role in the development and commercialization of ADC-based therapies at Seattle Genetics and Immunomedics and participated in the development and launch of Trodelvy®, Adcetris®, Avonex®, Angiomax®, Xigris®, and Forteo®.

Scott Rudge, Ph.D., co-founded RMC Pharmaceutical Solutions in 2004, which was acquired by Syner-G BioPharma Group in January 2023. He is a Principal Consultant with Syner-G, and leads its Commercial and Scientific Advisory Boards, and is a member of the Syner-G Board. He also currently serves as SVP of Product Development at Margaux Biologics, Head of CMC for Antidote Therapeutics and Optigo Biotherapeutics, is a Key Advisor to Jurata, and is an Adjunct Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Colorado. Dr Rudge has over 33 years of experience directing Process Engineering, Process Development, Product Development, and overall Pharmaceutical Operations, and has built and led several organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Steven Sandoval is the founder and serves as the CEO/ Operations Head of Pharmaceutical Technical Solutions, Inc. (PTSI). Providing technical oversight and client representative support to the Biotechnology, Gene Therapy, Viral Vector, Cell Therapy, T-CELL, CAR T, mRNA, 503a/ 503b Compounding, and Vaccine Pharmaceutical Industries since 2010. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles at Pfenex Inc., Parsons (BMS), and Amgen. He has over 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, operations, CMC tech transfer, engineering, facilities, and quality leadership services.

Tatyana Touzova is the Chief Pharmaceutical Development & Manufacturing Officer at SERA Medicines, where she oversees CMC, regulatory, and nonclinical development from drug discovery through clinical stages. Prior to this, she held the position of Chief Operating Officer at AstralBio, AlmataBio, and ValenzaBio, where she directed CMC, manufacturing, and regulatory operations for multiple clinical-stage programs. She has over 35 years of experience in drug development, regulatory affairs, and commercial manufacturing of biologics and complex therapeutics and is recognized as an expert in CMC strategy, GMP compliance, and global regulatory submissions.

About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

