MIX Networks Partners with DataRemote to Launch the Next-Generation 90X1 and 90X2 Series Devices for Advanced POTS Line Replacement

LAKELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / MIX Networks, Inc. a leader in cloud communications and voice solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the DataRemote 90X1 and 90X2, the latest innovations in POTS line replacement technology. These cutting-edge solutions are designed to help businesses transition seamlessly from legacy copper phone lines to modern, reliable, and cost-effective alternatives.

With the telecommunications industry rapidly phasing out traditional POTS lines, businesses are seeking robust solutions to maintain critical communications, including elevator lines, fire alarms, and security systems. The 90X1 and 90X2 deliver an advanced, carrier-grade POTS line replacement that ensures compliance, reliability, and enhanced functionality.

Key Features:

Seamless POTS Line Replacement - Supports legacy analog devices while leveraging modern networks for enhanced reliability.

Carrier-Grade Connectivity - Multi-Carrier Certification ensures secure and redundant communication pathways with industry-leading uptime.

5G Cellular Connectivity - Latest cellular 5G technology to maximize performance with 4G fallback. Certified for use on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T cellular networks, and AT&T FirstNet certified.

UL-Approved for Life Safety Applications - Certified for use in mission-critical environments, including UL-864 for fire alarm and emergency communication systems and up to 48 hours of battery backup, exceeding National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Comprehensive Management Tools - Streamline administration with an intuitive dashboard that offers full control over user settings, call routing, and system configurations.

Advanced Reporting, Monitoring, & Analytics - Gain valuable insights with real-time and historical call data, helping businesses optimize performance and improve decision-making.

"MIX Networks is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to stay connected in an evolving telecommunications landscape," said John Turner, Chief Operations Officer at MIX Networks. "The 90X1 and 90X2 are game-changers for organizations that rely on POTS lines for mission-critical communications, offering a seamless and cost-effective transition to modern technology."

As POTS lines continue to sunset, businesses must act quickly to ensure their communication systems remain functional and compliant. MIX Networks, in partnership with DataRemote, is dedicated to providing solutions that simplify this transition while delivering enhanced performance and reliability.

For more information on DataRemote's 90X1 and 90X2 and how MIX Networks can support your POTS replacement needs, visit www.mixnetworks.com or contact Mixon Holmes - mixon.holmes@mixnetworks.com.

About MIX Networks

MIX Networks is a leading provider of cloud-based communications solutions, specializing in Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Unified Communications, and POTS replacement services. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, MIX Networks helps businesses navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape with cutting-edge technology and superior customer support. For more information, visit www.mixnetworks.com.

SOURCE: MIX Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/mix-networks-partners-with-dataremote-to-launch-the-next-generation-90x1-and-90x-1027081