GoDaddy: The Power of Human Connection: Meet Aleksandra Vojnovic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what led you to join GoDaddy.

I hold a Master's degree in Information Technology. Shortly after graduating, I learned from a friend about an opportunity at GoDaddy that matched my skill set. Although it initially felt daunting to start my career at such a large company, I decided to take the leap. I'm immensely grateful that I did. I can truly say that starting my professional journey at GoDaddy feels like a dream come true. I never imagined I would find such a welcoming environment, with amazing colleagues and a workplace culture that genuinely supports growth and positivity. I am deeply thankful.

At GoDaddy, I work with customers who need assistance with their WordPress websites, resolving issues, improving their sites, and finding the right solutions and products to meet their needs. I believe that the "human touch" is the most important part of our work; truly listening to each customer, understanding the heart of their stories and businesses, and building strong, genuine connections. It's this commitment that helps us not only provide excellent service but also build lasting relationships with our customers.

I'm grateful that my role is both dynamic and challenging, allowing me to constantly learn and improve. It gives me the opportunity to put my lifelong passion and dedication into practice, to embrace my perfectionism in a healthy way, and to give my best effort to every task before me.

Outside of work, I enjoy painting with oil on canvas and spending quality time with my family, which is incredibly important to me. They are my greatest source of inspiration and balance in life.

In what ways does your work contribute to the success of our everyday entrepreneurs?

Since I work directly with customers, I have the opportunity to make a real impact through every interaction. I help our customers get their websites back on track whenever issues arise, responding quickly and efficiently. It's important that our customers always feel supported.

My role is to not only identify the root cause of any problem but also to find the best possible solution, whether it's a product, a service, or a recommendation that truly meets their specific needs. By leveraging my deep knowledge of our offerings, I can guide them toward the right choices that help elevate their business to a higher, more professional level. Every entrepreneur faces challenges, technical issues, questions about which hosting plan to choose, or uncertainty about which services will best support their growth. I am here to remove those obstacles, clear up confusion, and help ensure their businesses stay strong and competitive.

In an industry full of choices, my goal is to show our customers through my support and expertise that GoDaddy is not just another hosting company, we are their trusted partner, always ready to provide the fastest, most reliable solutions so they can focus on growing their dreams.

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

Over the past year, one of my most significant learning experiences has been improving my approach to offering GoDaddy products and services during customer interactions. While my primary focus has been assisting customers with their WordPress websites, I realized how important it is to look beyond the immediate technical needs and truly understand the bigger picture of each customer's business. By developing a more consultative and thoughtful communication style, I was able to better analyze their goals and recommend the products and services that would best support their growth. This shift has not only strengthened my own customer relationships, but it has also had a positive impact on my entire team. I am very proud that I can share my knowledge, experience, and skills with my teammates. Helping others through mentorship and support, especially during the onboarding and training of new members of our Hosting and Sales teams, has been incredibly fulfilling. It's very important to me to motivate new colleagues in the right way, to pass on my knowledge, and to help them build a strong foundation for developing their own skills. My goal has always been to inspire my team members to demonstrate to our customers that GoDaddy is an exceptional company. We provide the best solutions and services on the market, distinguishing ourselves through the care and dedication we offer. Witnessing others grow and succeed as a result of my guidance has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, thus far.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

If I had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, it would be Empowering. GoDaddy creates an environment where everyone is encouraged to grow, express their ideas, and make a real impact.

From day one, I felt supported not just as an employee, but as an individual with unique strengths and potential.

The culture motivates us to continuously improve, to help each other succeed, and to always put our customers first. It's a place where you are given the tools, trust, and inspiration to become the best version of yourself, and to help our customers do the same.

What advice would you give to an individual interested in a career in WordPress?

WordPress is an excellent field for anyone looking to build a strong and evolving career. The software is constantly changing and improving, always keeping pace with the latest technologies and offering some of the most advanced tools available today. Pursuing a career in WordPress allows you to showcase and develop both your technical skills and your creativity. Whether you are solving complex technical issues or building beautiful, functional websites, there is always room to learn, innovate, and make a real impact. It is truly a dynamic and exciting sector within the IT industry, offering endless opportunities for growth and personal development. If you are passionate about technology, eager to keep learning, and love the idea of combining technical expertise with creativity, then WordPress is a perfect path to explore.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My personal mantra is simple but powerful: "You can do it!"

It's a phrase my mom used to tell me before every competition during my school years, and it has stayed with me ever since. Every time I read or hear those words, I can hear her voice encouraging me, and it becomes my source of strength. Whenever I face something new, unknown, or challenging, I remind myself of that very sentence. It gives me the courage to step forward and trust in my knowledge, skills, and dedication. It pushes me to give my very best, to do everything to the highest standard I can.

This mantra inspires me not only in my personal life, to be the best daughter, partner, and friend I can be, but also in my professional life here at GoDaddy. It reminds me every day to be a supportive colleague and a dedicated team member; someone who always strives to give it my all, because deep down, I truly believe: I can do it!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/the-power-of-human-connection-meet-aleksandra-vojnovi%c4%87-1028218