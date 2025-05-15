Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
15.05.2025 16:50 Uhr
AGS Health Expands into Mexico with Guadalajara Location Offering Clinical Administrative Services

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., announced today its expansion into Mexico with the opening of an office in Guadalajara. Taking advantage of the region's growing technology presence and a skilled medical, legal, and engineering workforce, AGS Health will hire more than 150 team members to provide Clinical Administrative Services from the new location.

"U.S. hospitals and health systems are bowing under the weight of a chronic clinician shortage and rising burnout rates, both of which are shouldered at the expense of patient care. By expanding operations into Mexico, AGS Health can provide our customers with the opportunity to augment their internal teams with qualified physicians under a high-quality near-shore service model," says AGS Health CEO Patrice Wolfe.

Among the Clinical Administrative Services that will be provided by the Mexico location's bilingual team-a significant benefit for all AGS Health customers but especially those serving large Latino populations-are clinical denials and appeals, clinical prior authorizations, utilization management, and physician advisory services. The office, located in Zapopan within the greater Guadalajara metropolitan area, also supports key operational functions such as customer service, finance, and back-office support. Additionally, it will provide clinical documentation improvement services when needed.

The 7,500-square-foot office features upgraded workspaces and meeting areas designed for team collaboration and client engagement. Its proximity to public transportation and major city routes also means security, maintenance, and infrastructure teams can respond rapidly and provide enhanced follow-up on security-related matters.

"This expansion contributes to job creation and professional development opportunities in the Guadalajara region and demonstrates ongoing confidence in Guadalajara as a hub for high-quality business services and talent," says Cheryl Cruver, Chief Revenue Officer, AGS Health. "It also serves as a platform for training, collaboration, and long-term career growth while reinforcing Guadalajara's position as a premier nearshore destination for operational and customer support."

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. Our distinctive methodology blends award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver peak end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience.

We employ a team of 15,000 highly trained and college-educated RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers spanning a variety of care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. Our thoughtfully crafted RCM solutions deliver measurable revenue growth and retention, enabling customers to achieve the revenue to realize their vision.

Media Contact:

Liz Goar
NPC Creative Services
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health



