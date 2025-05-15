Digital.FI: DigitalFI and Commercial Business Systems Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Technology to Credit Unions of All Sizes

Strategic Partnership Accelerates Digital Transformation for Credit Unions of All Sizes, Enhancing Member Experience Through Scalable, Next-Generation Banking Solutions

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / DigitalFI and Commercial Business Systems (CBS) have joined forces to redefine digital transformation for credit unions - bringing enterprise-grade financial technology, once reserved for the industry's largest institutions, to credit unions of all sizes. This strategic partnership ensures that even the smallest credit unions can compete at the highest level, delivering seamless, secure, and cutting-edge digital experiences to their members.

For over four decades, CBS has been a trusted leader in core processing solutions, providing credit unions with Smart, Simple, and Secure technology designed to enhance efficiency and member engagement. Continuing its legacy of innovation, CBS has partnered with DigitalFI to integrate the IdentityFI solution into its fully automated Online Account Opening platform. This powerful combination enables credit unions to accelerate growth, streamline onboarding, and deliver a modern, digital-first experience that aligns with today's consumer expectations.

"Through our partnership with DigitalFI, CBS is proud to offer a fully integrated Online Account Opening solution. Leveraging DigitalFI's advanced technology, we're empowering our clients to grow faster, onboard members more efficiently, and deliver the digital-first experience today's consumers expect. Partnering with DigitalFI positions CBS to deliver transformative solutions that empower credit unions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We're excited for what the future holds," said Ken Hunt, Vice President, Commercial Business Systems.

Enterprise-Grade Technology, Now Accessible to All Credit Unions

DigitalFI's full-stack technology solutions have historically only been available to large financial institutions - until now. This partnership makes best-of-breed digital banking, core processing, multi-factor security solutions, and cloud contact center accessible and scalable for small and mid-sized credit unions, leveling the playing field in an increasingly competitive financial landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with Commercial Business Systems, further enhancing credit unions in driving digital transformation and elevating the member experience. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our shared vision, and we are confident that together, we can achieve remarkable results," said John Kersse, COO, DigitalFI.

As the financial services industry continues to evolve, DigitalFI and CBS are bridging the gap - delivering technology once exclusive to banking giants and making it an affordable, scalable, and seamless reality for credit unions.

About Commercial Business Systems

Since 1980, Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS) has been a premier provider of core processing and IT solutions for credit unions. Committed to Smart, Simple, and Secure banking technology, CBS empowers credit unions with innovative, scalable solutions designed to enhance operations, member experience, and long-term growth.

About DigitalFI

DigitalFI is redefining what's possible for small and mid-sized financial institutions. By unlocking access to enterprise-level technology once reserved for the largest players, DigitalFI empowers credit unions to accelerate their digital transformation, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional member experiences. With a commitment to innovation, partnership, and real-world results, DigitalFI is leveling the playing field - giving every credit union the power to compete, grow, and lead in the digital era.

