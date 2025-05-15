Chapel of the Flowers Celebrates 65 Legendary Years of Vegas Weddings With a Star-Studded, Red Carpet Affair

Iconic Las Vegas Chapel Honors Six Decades of 'I Do's' With a Milestone Celebration Featuring Industry Legends, Past Couples and Red Carpet Festivities

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Chapel of the Flowers, the world-renowned luxury wedding chapel nestled on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, is proud to commemorate 65 years of unforgettable "I Do's" with an exclusive red carpet celebration on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Since its founding in the 1960s, Chapel of the Flowers has married couples from over 100 countries, standing as a beacon of love, elegance, and timeless romance in the Wedding Capital of the World. With a legacy spanning six-and-a-half decades, this full-service destination chapel continues to set the gold standard for couples seeking a Vegas wedding experience that is Intimate, Elegant, and Legendary.

From vow renewals to elopements, from celebrity ceremonies to spontaneous "just because" weddings, Chapel of the Flowers has been the cherished setting for love stories of every kind - each one guided by expert planners, stylists, and photographers devoted to capturing every perfect moment.

To honor this milestone, Chapel of the Flowers will host a one-night-only 65th Anniversary Celebration, bringing together:

A glamorous red carpet experience with professional photography and a step-and-repeat

Past couples from throughout the decades returning to celebrate where their journey began

Top leaders and legends of the Las Vegas wedding industry

Exclusive media access from 4 to 6 p.m.

Stunning showcases of iconic chapel spaces and modern wedding innovations

A decade-by-decade tribute to Las Vegas wedding history

Live music, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, open bar, a 360° photo booth, giveaways, and more

"For 65 years, we've helped couples from every corner of the world celebrate love in the most iconic way possible," said owner Donne Kerestic. "This celebration honors not just our history, but the thousands of love stories we've had the privilege to help begin."

"This chapel is more than a venue - it's a legacy of love," added Director Kurtis Shannon. "Our mission has always been to deliver weddings that are Intimate, Elegant, and Legendary, and this event is a tribute to every couple who trusted us with their most meaningful moment."

WHEN: Sunday, May 18, 2025

WHERE: Chapel of the Flowers | 1717 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV

TIME: 4 PM - 6 PM (Media Exclusive), 6 PM - 8 PM (Main Event)

Whether you're a member of the press, a wedding professional or a cherished past couple, this unforgettable celebration welcomes you to be part of Vegas wedding history.

Media RSVP and Inquiries: Andrea Vidmar | andrea.vidmar@littlechapel.com | 702-319-2940

