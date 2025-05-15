Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
VVater LLC: VVater Debuts Partner Program to Expand Reach of Its Disruptive Water Treatment Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

The Partner Portal delivers onboarding, training, co-branding tools, and AI-enabled support to empower partners driving decentralized water solutions.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / VVater, a next-generation water technology company revolutionizing water treatment through its innovative Farady Reactors, announced the launch of its new Partner Program. This next-generation platform is designed to enable distributors, integrators, and industry collaborators to deliver VVater's breakthrough technology to new markets across the globe, unlocking shared value through scalable, sustainable water solutions.

VVater Partner Program

VVater Partner Program

The launch marks another major milestone in VVater's mission to provide Clean Water for Humankind and with its recent announcement launching the VVater Research Institute, the company continues to push the boundaries of decentralized water treatment, the new portal opens the door to an expansive global partner network, equipping them with the digital tools, real-time support, and operational infrastructure to deploy VVater's innovative systems with speed and precision.

"Our goal isn't just to scale our technology, it's to scale our impact," said Kevin Gast, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VVater. "This program is a gateway to collaboration, growth, and shared purpose. Our partners are critical to this movement, and this program equips them with all they need to accelerate the transition to safer, cleaner, more cost-effective, and more sustainable water systems worldwide."

Built with a focus on accessibility, performance, and real-time enablement, the Partner Program offers registered partners a streamlined pathway to success. Through a single, intuitive interface, users can access customized marketing assets, manage their deal pipelines, complete onboarding and training, and co-brand technical materials.

A key highlight of the portal is the integration of VVater's proprietary Water Engineer AI assistant. Drawing on verified data sources, including the EPA, USGS, USDA, NSF, and VVater's internal research library, the AI assistant functions as an embedded technical advisor, capable of answering complex questions about everything from advanced water treatment technologies, NPDES permits, violations, and regulatory compliance.

VVater's technology has recently earned widespread recognition with the CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award for its Farady Reactor, a patented, chemical-free purification system powered by VVater's Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process (ALTEP). The system offers unparalleled performance in removing PFAS, microplastics, pathogens, and industrial contaminants without relying on filters, membranes, or consumables. With the launch of the Partner Program, this award-winning platform is now accessible to approved partners ready to champion water treatment innovation in their regions.

The Partner Portal is now live and open to qualified applicants. Partners who join the program will gain access to VVater's full suite of support resources, training tracks, and sales enablement tools, with new content and features rolling out throughout the year.

To learn more or apply for access, visit VVater Partner Program

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office
Global Media Room
media@vvater.com

Coleman Pyeatt
coleman@zilkermedia.com
+1 (512) 298 4081 x709

.

SOURCE: VVater LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-debuts-partner-program-to-expand-reach-of-its-disruptive-water-treatment-solutio-1028195

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
