Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Fox Fold Inc., the hotel industry's first refillable toilet paper and tissue dispenser, is proud to announce its participation in the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit, taking place June 2-5, 2025, at the historic Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

CEO Ludovic Siouffi will represent Fox Fold during a panel discussion focused on innovation in hospitality and sustainable operations. He will also take part in a series of investor meetings, connecting with leading capital partners and operators seeking disruptive, impact-driven opportunities in the travel and wellness sectors.

"We built Fox Fold to solve a problem most people overlook - wasteful, outdated paper systems in hotels," said Siouffi. "This summit brings together leaders who recognize that the industry is ready for sustainable change."

Fox Fold's flat-pack paper system and refillable dispensers now serve over 10,000 hotel rooms across North America, helping hotels reduce waste, cut tissue costs, and streamline housekeeping. The company recently secured partnerships with major hotel groups, including Accor and Nobu, and quickly became a go-to partner in the shift toward sustainable operations.

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Fox Fold Inc.

Fox Fold is a sustainability-driven hotel paper supplier transforming the guest experience in hotel bathrooms. As the first company to offer refillable dispensers for bamboo toilet paper and facial tissues, Fox Fold swaps messy rolls for single-sheet dispensing-helping hotels reduce plastic waste, improve operational efficiency, and lower costs, all without compromising on design or comfort.

They're on a mission to help hotels rethink the little details that make a big difference-for the planet, for operations, and for the guest. It's a smarter, cleaner, more sustainable bathroom experience.

Learn more about Fox Fold at foxfold.com.

