Sappi will showcase a six-pack of decorative laminate textures, as well as a new collaboration with Upco SRL

Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, is preparing for the interzum 2025 exhibition with six new Ultracast textures and a new collaborative product launch. The exhibition will take place next week May 20 23 in Cologne, Germany.

Visitors to the Sappi booth (Hall 6.1 Booth E-048) will be immersed in a sensory experience with surfacing solutions that demonstrate the impact of how we perceive and experience a variety of materials through natural looking design and our sense of touch. The decorative laminate texture six-pack will include new or recently launched textures, including:

Canaletto: Canaletto is a new woodgrain texture with a natural, all-over design featuring meticulous details and a well-balanced rhythmic grain pattern. The realistic details, beautiful shimmer, and satiny touch make Canaletto stand out, evoking a soft, precise richness of noble wood.

Circuit: The complex interconnections and patterns on electronic components inspire Circuit. Its peaks and valleys look like traces and pathways woven or etched onto its surface. When you examine its haptic surface more closely, you can see a delicate network of lines that resemble conductive routes punctuated by geometric shapes.

City: City is an evolution of the Sappi texture Urban, with a refined stone character for a more contemporary appeal. With an expanded scale, softened and adapted to trendy stones like travertine and limestone, City is versatile and can beautifully fit many other décors like marble, concrete, clay and granite.

Matte Luxor: Matte Luxor is a decorative laminate version of our textile texture Luxor. The dual gloss surface creates a woven appearance of squares and diamonds. The ultra-fine lines produce a warp-and-weft effect, adding an easy, subtle sheen to the surface design. Matte Luxor's haptic is reminiscent of a pleasing woven engineered finish. When touched, the technical texture has a multidirectional sensory effect: one direction has a gliding smoothness, and the other has a slight roughness.

Mokka Vintage: Mokka Vintage exudes a bold, industrial aesthetic with its ultra-flat finish and intentionally weathered appearance. Mokka Vintage's dual finish creates extremes in light and dark qualities, giving the material a raw and rough edge. Deliberately incorporated subtle scuffs, scratches, and irregularities suggest a history of wear and resilience.

Vita: Vita, our newest organic texture, features a nicely refined ribbed finish with subtle undulations that exhibit a vibrant play of glimmer and shadow, a vivid sheen that moves with the light. Vita enables unlimited design freedom in interiors with a surface that blends perfectly into the elevated aesthetics of industrial stainless steel and the expressive elegance of statement pieces.

"When creating new textures, we are constantly evaluating what is the most important to consumers haptics, aesthetics, and function," says Mark Hittie, Director of Release Business Strategy for Sappi North America. "We are proud to showcase this new laminate texture six-pack, which combines design with performance. We strive to push the boundaries of texture, with the user experience always top of mind."

In addition to these six new textures, Sappi is announcing a collaborative product launch with Upco SRL. UpcoXtouch, Texture by Sappi, is a three-dimensional textured surfacing solution that provides high-wear and anti-fingerprint performance to decorative laminates, including worktops, countertops, and kitchen cabinetry.

"We strongly believe in this collaboration," says Florian von Kuczkowski, COO of Upco SRL. "Combining Upco's innovative functional coating solutions with Sappi's aesthetically pleasing and authentic-to-the-touch textures answers the need of laminators for a textured surface with highly functional properties."

UpcoXtouch will be featured at both Upco's and Sappi's booths during interzum 2025

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Sappi North America, Inc., is a leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that are used worldwide. Sappi NA has a corporate office in Portland, Maine and mills in Skowhegan and Westbrook, Maine, Cloquet, Minnesota, and Matane, Quebec, along with a dedicated Technology Center and Sheeting Facility. Sappi NA employs approximately 2,100 people in the United States and Canada.

Sappi NA uses a renewable, recyclable natural source woodfibre to create packaging, specialty papers, graphic papers, and pulp that make everyday products more sustainable. Sappi supports sustainable forestry and sustainable manufacturing to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity and improve soil and water quality.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.sappi.com

