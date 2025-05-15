Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research's Latest Market Research Findings Predict Major Shifts in Flooring Market by 2030

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flooring market size is estimated to reach USD 534.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to rising construction activities like the construction of new hospitals, residential spaces, office spaces, malls, and hotels to cater to the demand of the growing global population.

The global flooring industry is growing owing to fast-paced economical and industrial development along with the growing population. In addition, the growing service sector and development of industrial clusters in emerging economies such as India are further expected to bolster the demand for flooring materials in commercial and industrial applications. Moreover, the robust industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa have resulted in high pace construction activities, triggering the growth of the flooring market.

The construction industry in the Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow on account of the increasing per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expanding population. The expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors on account of sustainable economic growth in the region is expected to boost construction activities, thereby, driving the flooring market over the forecast period.

The rising awareness regarding the use of eco-friendly building materials is estimated to propel the green retrofit or renovation activities of existing constructions in developed economies from North America and Europe. In addition, the increasing adoption of recyclable and reusable technologies by major players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Flooring products are used in numerous commercial building applications including offices, convenience stores, shopping malls, and the construction of other retail stores. The increasing construction of commercial buildings, such as drugstores, grocery, and big-box stores, over the past few years, is expected to benefit the segment growth over the forecasted period. Moreover, robust demand for office spaces, especially in urban areas of emerging economies, is also propelling demand for high-quality products in the flooring market.

The growing demand for luxury housing in European countries is one of the key drivers for the flooring market. Nearly all mid-sized and large cities such as Lisbon, Porto, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, and Madrid are witnessing an increase in luxury real estate investment. Furthermore, the renovation of dwellings in Europe is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for flooring vendors. Also, the booming hospitality industry in the European region is also contributing to the development of hotels, resorts, and restaurant chains which further contributes to the growth of the global flooring market. Moreover, the refurbishment and redevelopment activities in the European countries are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Flooring Market Report Highlights:

The vitrified (Porcelain) tile product segment led the market and accounted for over 36.65% of revenue share in 2024. This is owing to the properties of porcelain tiles such as additional strength, and more durability as compared to general ceramic tiles.

The residential application segment dominated the market and accounted for 50.4% of the revenue share in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market and accounted for 65.4% of the total revenue share in 2024. Factors such as increasing investment in affordable housing, smart city construction, upgradation & construction of infrastructure, and investment in the tourism sector are expected to boost the demand for flooring products over the forecast period.

Flooring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flooring market based on product, application, and region:

Flooring Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018 - 2030)

Ceramic Tiles

Vitrified (Porcelain) Tiles

Carpet

Vinyl

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Linoleum/Rubber

Wood & Laminate

Other Flooring Materials

Flooring Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Flooring Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Romania



Czech Republic



Portugal



Ukraine



Slovakia



Hungary

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Philippines



Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Peru



Colombia



Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Egypt



Qatar



South Africa



Morocco

List of Key Players in the Flooring Market

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Firbo Flooring

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

RAK Ceramics

Crossville Inc.

Atlas Concorde S.P.A.

Porcelanosa Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Fiberglass Flooring Market - The global fiberglass flooring market size is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growing application in industrial, residential, and commercial buildings owing to the longer lifespan of floors coupled with better aesthetics will drive growth over the upcoming years.

Commercial Flooring Market - The global commercial flooring market size is expected to reach USD 200.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is on account of the growing industrialization in developing countries, which has increased the demand for commercial spaces and thus triggered the demand for commercial flooring.

