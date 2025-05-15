Anzeige
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:03
2,299 Euro
-0,09 % -0,002
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 17:12 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


15 May 2025

The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 October 2025 of 3.03 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 4 July 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 June 2025 (ex-dividend date is 5 June 2025). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 April 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 201.80 pence per ordinary share.

The payment of a dividend of 1.5% of NAV follows the amendment to the Company's investment objective and investment policy which was approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 16 April 2025. At the same time, the Company adopted a dividend policy pursuant to which dividends are calculated and paid quarterly, based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on the last working day of January, April, July and October. This is the first such dividend under the new policy.

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427



