Padmasini Dayananda: UK Tech Veteran Launches Strategic Advisory and Coaching Program to Elevate Women Leaders in Tech

Padmasini Dayananda's 12-Week Executive Framework Targets Career Reinvention, Brand Visibility, and Burnout Recovery

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising attrition, burnout, and career stagnation among senior women in technology, multi-award-winning tech executive Padmasini Dayananda is launching a transformative 12-week executive program. The initiative is designed to help women leaders in tech reinvent their careers, elevate their leadership brand, and reclaim personal well-being.

With over 24 years in the technology sector, Dayananda brings an insider's perspective to the professional growth of women in leadership. Her proprietary Triple-E Framework, inspired by NLP and principles from Stanford's Career Design and Uncertainty Experts, offers a clear, strategic roadmap for women seeking to shift from invisible contributors to high-impact leaders.

"Women now have a seat at the table-but they want more," says Dayananda. "They're ready to explore untapped potential and redefine their path. What got them here won't take them to the next level. This program is designed to create extraordinary breakthroughs by helping them drop old baggage, build strategic agility, and grow with purpose."

Opening for registration on June 2, 2025, the program helps participants:

Break free from self-limiting beliefs and imposter patterns

Create a purposeful, market-aligned career growth strategy

Navigate organizational change with strategic resilience

Amplify their personal leadership brand internally and externally

Recover from burnout and rebuild personal agency

Unlike generic coaching programs, this one offers structured, outcome-driven guidance tailored to the specific challenges women face in mid- and senior-level roles within IT organizations.

According to Women in Tech UK, women make up only 42% of the workforce and just 31.7% of leadership roles in the sector. Many exit due to limited visibility, growth pathways, or burnout. Dayananda's program addresses these systemic gaps through a blend of executive mentoring, strategic coaching, and individualized support.

Enrollment is selective. Interested professionals are invited to schedule a 30-minute exploratory call to assess fit and reserve a spot in the next HER Circle of Influence cohort.

Learn more: https://transformwithpadma.com

About Padmasini Dayananda

Padmasini Dayananda is a multi award-winning woman in tech, ranked #4 in Information Age's Top 10 Diverse Leaders in UK Tech, and an alumna of Windsor Leadership. With 24 years in tech and over a decade in executive coaching, she helps women rise unapologetically into bold leadership.

LinkedIn: Padmasini Dayananda

Media Contact: transform@padmasinidaya.co.uk

