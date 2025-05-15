Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Now Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange as ARAI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Arrive AI, an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive PointsTM, today announced the commencement of its trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market Index under the symbol (NASDAQ:ARAI).?

Arrive AI Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole celebrated the significant achievement at a viewing event, where the first televised display of the company's ticker symbol was met with enthusiastic cheers.

"This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and the unwavering support of our day one investors," O'Toole said. He acknowledged the journey since his initial entry into the delivery industry in 2014, emphasizing the collective effort in reaching this pivotal moment.

Arrive AI makes autonomous delivery work, ensuring security and chain-of-custody to the intended recipients at the right time. The company provides tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced custody controls to secure last-mile delivery for shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. Arrive AI's foundational patent - for a universal access point that asynchronously interacts with people, robots and drones - was filed four days before Amazon's. Since then, the company has expanded its IP portfolio to include numerous claims and patents such as climate assistance and anti-theft features.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox-whether by drone, ground robot, or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain-of-custody controls to support shippers, delivery services, and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting, and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements?

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" ,"optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

