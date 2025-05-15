Lewes, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Intellistocks, a financial technology company rethinking how investment decisions are made, has confirmed its first capital raise at a valuation of $80 million.

The company is developing a hybrid agentic AI system - a decision engine designed to address the widening gap between investors overwhelmed by market noise and those equipped to act with clarity. Rather than improving existing tools, Intellistocks is building a new operating system for intelligent investing from the ground up.

"We're not refining what already exists. We're starting over - with a different set of assumptions," said a founding team spokesperson.

"The entire stack - what to buy, when to exit, how to allocate - is being rebuilt from signal-first principles."

Still in its scaffolding phase, the system is designed to evolve with markets, not merely react to them. It merges probabilistic AI with human-calibrated foresight, enabling dynamic, real-time strategy for investors across the spectrum - from first-timers to institutional allocators.

The capital will support the next phase of development: expanding the engineering team, refining the architecture, and preparing a closed beta with early adopters.

"In finance, the next wealth divide isn't between the rich and poor - it's between those drowning in data and those equipped with intelligence," said Nalini Jindal, Co-founder of Intellistocks.

"We're building for a future where conviction in financial decisions isn't a privilege - it's a system-level capability."

Recognized as runner-up for "Trading System of the Year" at the FOW Asia Pacific Awards 2024 (hosted by a division of Euromoney UK), the platform is already drawing attention for its design approach - quiet, foundational, and system-first.

While the product remains under wraps, the company has opened a waitlist for individuals and institutions seeking early visibility. Participants will receive periodic updates, access to architectural previews, and optional participation in early testing phases.

To learn more or join the waitlist: www.intellistocks.com

