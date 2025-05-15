Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - The Houston-based digital strategy agency Jeremy McGilvrey is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of its widely adopted book Instagram Secrets by releasing a set of complementary marketing resources. First published in 2015, Instagram Secrets has remained a go-to reference for entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners seeking long-term growth on the Instagram platform.

To mark the milestone, the agency has made available a selection of digital tools and companion resources through its platform at www.IGBook.com. These materials, previously reserved for private clients, are intended to support business owners in turning social media followers into leads and customers through actionable strategy and structure.

A Decade of Practical Marketing Guidance

Initially released in 2015, Instagram Secrets offered one of the first structured frameworks for leveraging Instagram as a marketing channel. Rather than relying on algorithm-specific tactics, the book focused on foundational principles such as brand clarity, audience psychology, visual consistency, and conversion messaging.

Over the years, the book has been translated into multiple languages, adopted by business educators, and distributed to over 100,000 readers worldwide. The agency notes that its ongoing relevance stems from its focus on long-term strategy over platform trends.

"Ten years ago, most people saw Instagram as a photo-sharing app," said Jeremy McGilvrey, founder of the agency. "Today it's a core tool for personal brands and businesses. The core strategies in this book still work because they're built on behavior, not hacks."

Complimentary Marketing Resources Now Available

The following materials are now publicly available through IGBook.com:

A customizable lead magnet template designed to help users convert Instagram followers into email subscribers

A 30-day content calendar framework built to drive engagement and consistency

A profile optimization checklist for improving visibility and clickthrough

An instructional video covering advanced use of stories, reels, and DMs in marketing workflows

A swipe file of pre-tested direct message scripts and calls-to-action for increasing responses and conversions

All materials are downloadable and require no subscription. The agency confirmed they are offered as a way to support entrepreneurs with tools that have been refined through years of client application.

Timeless Strategy in a Shifting Platform

With more than two billion active users, Instagram has shifted from a social-sharing app into a core sales and engagement platform for digital businesses. Despite algorithm changes, the Jeremy McGilvrey agency maintains that the success of marketing on the platform continues to rely on timeless fundamentals: clarity, positioning, consistency, and trust.

"Tactics evolve. Principles don't," McGilvrey added. "What worked a decade ago still works, if it's rooted in what people actually respond to."

About Jeremy McGilvrey (Agency)



Jeremy McGilvrey is a Houston-based digital marketing agency specializing in high-conversion websites, sales funnels, and inbound growth systems. The agency has worked with thousands of clients across industries to create marketing assets rooted in psychology, structure, and long-term trust-building. Its founder, Jeremy McGilvrey, is a published author, speaker, and recognized expert in ethical digital strategy.

