In the past year, Digital Silk has worked with numerous New York brands to implement performance-first design principles, responding to a growing need for faster, more responsive digital experiences.





Speed Is a Core Web Design Priority in 2025

"Speed has become a baseline expectation, not a bonus," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "We've seen a noticeable rise in companies approaching us to improve performance and meet Core Web Vitals benchmarks."

Clients across retail, healthcare and B2B services have cited page speed as a major pain point-impacting conversions, SEO rankings and customer retention. Digital Silk's solutions are designed to improve load times while preserving brand identity and functionality.

What New York Brands Are Requesting

Based on client performance audits, the most common areas of improvement include:

Code Optimization : Removing unused scripts and deferring non-critical JavaScript

: Removing unused scripts and deferring non-critical JavaScript Image Compression : Converting assets to WebP or AVIF under 200 KB

: Converting assets to WebP or AVIF under 200 KB Mobile Performance : Enhancing TTFB and reducing round trips on mobile networks

: Enhancing TTFB and reducing round trips on mobile networks Content Load Strategies: Lazy loading, preloading and asset prioritization

Brands implementing these changes through Digital Silk have seen stronger engagement metrics, including lower bounce rates and increased time on site.

"When users get instant access to what they're looking for, they stay longer and convert more often," adds Shaoolian. "That's why page speed is at the core of every custom site we build."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service New York Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

