GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: GOL announces 1Q25 Earnings Result

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4), one of the leading airlines in Brazil and part of the ABRA Group, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25). All information herein is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$), unless otherwise noted, in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), with adjusted metrics made available to enable comparison of this quarter (1Q25) with the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).

Highlights

GOL - Passenger Business

The Company increased its capacity (ASK) by 12.0% in 1Q25 (vs 1Q24), highlighting an increase of almost 50% in its international capacity in the same period (vs 1Q24), a reflection of the plan to rebuild capacity and expand the network.

On-time Performance (OTP) remained consistent with recent months and reached 89.4% in 1Q25, an increase of 6.5 p.p. (vs 1Q24), placing the Company as the most punctual airline in Brazil in the quarter.

Passenger Business' Net Revenue grew by 19.4% in 1Q25 (vs 1Q24), driven by a 6.6% increase in RASK, reflecting greater efficiency in generating revenue per available seat.

In 1Q25, the Company received two new MAX-8 aircraft, totaling 54 units of the model in its fleet, in line with the fleet renewal strategy and greater operational efficiency.

Smiles - Loyalty Program

Miles redeemed grew by 17.9% in 1Q25 (vs 1Q24), highlighting a 1.4 p.p. increase in the share of redemptions for non-airline products and services - reinforcing Smiles' positioning as an increasingly complete loyalty platform.

Smiles' revenue maintained its growth trajectory, with a 12.4% increase in 1Q25 (vs 1Q24).

Clube Smiles' number of customers grew by 6.9% in 1Q25 (vs 1Q24), reaching the level of almost 1.2 million subscribers.

GOLLOG - Cargo Business

The transported weight in 1Q25 increased by 6.8% (vs 1Q24), reflecting the expansion of dedicated cargo operations and the higher demand in the period.

GOLLOG's revenue continued to grow in 1Q25, with an increase of 17.0% (vs 1Q24).

FULL EARNINGS RELEASE & PRESENTATION

Access the earnings release, presentation and full financial statements at: www.voegol.com.br/ir

Investor Relations: [email protected]

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is a leading domestic airline in Brazil and part of Abra Group. Since it was founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and provides eighteen codeshares and interline agreements to its Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All," GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers and the best frequent-flyer program, Smiles. In cargo transportation, Gollog delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,5 thousands highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value and operates a standardized fleet of 139 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.