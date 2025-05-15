TOYO Co., Ltd: TOYO Announces Updated Audited Financial Results for the Full Year 2024

TOKYO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced certain updates to its press release issued on April 28, 2025, announcing the Company's second half and fiscal year ended December 2024 financial results. The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 12, 2025.

The operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, net income, and earnings per share for the fiscal year ended 2024 disclosed in the prior press release are updated and reflected in the audited financial statements as set forth below.

Operating expenses were $13.0 million for 2024 compared to $4.7 million in the prior year, representing an increase of 180.4% year-over-year.

Selling and marketing expenses were $1.6 million for the fiscal year 2024 compared to $0.02 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase of approximately $1.2 million in freight and handling expenses and an increase of approximately $0.2 million in sales commissions.

General and administrative expenses were $11.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, an increase from $4.6 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of payroll and welfare expenses of approximately $3.3 million, an increase of audit and consulting expenses of approximately $1.9 million, an increase of approximately $0.6 million in rental expenses, an increase of approximately $0.9 million in depreciation and amortization expenses, and expense of offering cost allocated to contingent consideration payable.

Net income was $40.5 million for 2024, compared to a net income of $9.9 million in the prior year. Net income in 2024 included a $35.1 million change in fair value of contingent consideration payable for 13 million earnout shares.

Earnings per share under US GAAP, basic and diluted, were $1.09 for 2024 compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.24 in the prior year.

Earnout shares to be released to initial shareholders would be calculated based on the Company's audited net profit of $5.4 million, which excludes changes in fair value of such earnout shares as of December 31, 2024, divided by the benchmark amount of $41 million multiplied by 13 million earnout shares. 11,287,703 earnout shares are expected to be surrendered to and canceled by the Company, resulting in a total of 35,308,040 ordinary shares issued and outstanding immediately after such surrender.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $17.1 million in cash and restricted cash in total, compared to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, investors will be able to obtain copies of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 at the SEC' website at www.sec.gov.

TOYO Co., Ltd CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)



December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash $ 13,654,445

$ 18,035,405 Restricted cash

1,878,267



82,195 Accounts receivable, net

6,913,996



- Accounts receivable - related parties

11,840,648



- Prepayments

392,249



149,304 Prepayments - a related party

-



24,400,798 Inventories, net

19,984,094



39,999,992 Other current assets

725,130



85,702 Total Current Assets

55,388,829



82,753,396











Non-current Assets









Restricted cash, non-current

1,616,677



879,893 Deferred offering costs

-



2,084,810 Long-term prepaid expenses

7,217,986



7,757,193 Deposits for property and equipment

9,716,009



1,466,878 Property and equipment, net

129,039,494



142,781,558 Right of use assets

36,627,800



537,032 Other non-current assets

192,905



22,250 Total Non-current Assets

184,410,871



155,529,614 Total Assets $ 239,799,700

$ 238,283,010











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Short-term bank borrowings $ 16,126,730

$ - Accounts payable

17,629,696



37,221,124 Contract liabilities

3,635,144



530,817 Contract liabilities - related parties

20,098,561



28,815,934 Income tax payable

781,238



- Due to related parties

56,633,373



96,867,739 Other payable and accrued expenses

3,392,774



5,606,763 Lease liabilities, current

2,118,900



151,260 Contingent consideration payable (13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel as of December 31,







2024)

4,617,000



- Total Current Liabilities

125,033,416



169,193,637











Lease liabilities, non-current

34,327,142



372,725 Long-term bank borrowings

20,999,733



11,819,527 Total Non-current Liabilities

55,326,875



12,192,252 Total Liabilities

180,360,291



181,385,889











Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)





















Equity









Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,595,743 shares issued, and









33,595,743 shares outstanding (excluding 13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel) as of









December 31, 2024 and 41,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, respectively)*

3,359



4,100 Additional paid-in capital

14,414,905



49,995,900 Retained earnings

50,316,486



9,702,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,494,790)



(2,805,195) Total TOYO Co., Ltd Shareholders' Equity

59,239,960



56,897,121 Non controlling interest

199,449



- Total Equity

59,439,409



56,897,121 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 239,799,700

$ 238,283,010

The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)















For the Period















from its















inception on















November 8,



For the Year Ended

2022 through

December 31,

December 31,



2024



2023

2022

Revenues from related parties $ 127,271,262

$ 61,504,724

$ -

Revenues from third parties

49,685,866



872,666



-

Revenues

176,957,128



62,377,390



-





















Cost of revenues - related parties

(95,904,220)



(35,923,151)



-

Cost of revenues - third parties

(59,154,996)



(9,823,709)



-

Cost of revenues

(155,059,216)



(45,740,860)



-

Gross profit

21,897,912



16,636,530



-





















Operating expenses

















Selling and marketing expenses

(1,625,724)



(17,573)



-

General and administrative expenses

(11,412,152)



(4,632,009)



(187,422)

Total operating expenses

(13,037,876)



(4,649,582)



(187,422)





















Income (loss) from operations

8,860,036



11,986,948



(187,422)





















Other income (expenses)

















Interest (expenses) income, net

(3,264,646)



(3,261,459)



583

Other income, net

586,167



1,163,666



-

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable

35,100,000



-



-

Total other income (expenses), net

32,421,521



(2,097,793)



583





















Income (loss) before income taxes

41,281,557



9,889,155



(186,839)





















Income tax expenses

(781,238)



-



-

Net income (loss) $ 40,500,319

$ 9,889,155

$ (186,839)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(113,851)



-



-

Net income (loss) attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders

















$ 40,614,170

$ 9,889,155

$ (186,839)





















Other comprehensive (loss) income

















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,689,595)



(3,200,853)



395,658

Comprehensive income $ 37,810,724

$ 6,688,302

$ 208,819

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(113,851)



-



-

Comprehensive income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders

















$ 37,924,575

$ 6,688,302

$ 208,819





















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding- basic and diluted*

30,751,424

$ 41,000,000

$ 41,000,000

Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted* $ 1.09

$ 0.24

$ (0.00)



The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)



Attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders

















Retained

Accumulated









Ordinary shares

Additional

Earnings

other

Non-





Number of











(Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

Total

shares*



Amount

paid-in capital

deficit)

income (loss)

interest

Amount Balance as of its





































inception





































on November 8, 2022 -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Capital injection from





































shareholders 41,000,000



4,100



7,635,319



-



-



-



7,639,419 Net loss -



-



-



(186,839)



-



-



(186,839) Foreign currency





































translation





































adjustments -



-



-



-



395,658



-



395,658 Balance as of





































December 31, 2022 41,000,000

$ 4,100

$ 7,635,319

$ (186,839)

$ 395,658

$ -

$ 7,848,238 Capital injection from





































shareholders -



-



42,360,581



-



-



-



42,360,581 Net loss -



-



-



9,889,155



-



-



9,889,155 Foreign currency





































translation





































adjustments -



-



-



-



(3,200,853)



-



(3,200,853) Balance as of





































December 31, 2023 41,000,000

$ 4,100

$ 49,995,900

$ 9,702,316

$ (2,805,195)

$ -

$ 56,897,121 Reverse recapitalization 4,425,743



442



(851,791)



-



-



-



(851,349) Reclassification of





































earnout shares (13,000,000)



(1,300)



(39,715,700)



-



-



-



(39,717,000) Capitalization of





































offering costs pursuant





































to reverse





































recapitalization -



-



(2,572,889)



-



-



-



(2,572,889) Issuance of ordinary





































shares to a private





































placement investor 1,100,000



110



5,999,990



-



-



-



6,000,100 Capital injection from





































shareholders -



-



10,000



-



-



-



10,000 Capital injection from





































shareholders -



-



10,000



-



-



-



10,000 Issuance of ordinary





































shares to independent





































directors 70,000



7



608,993



-



-



-



609,000 Asset acquisition by





































issuing a subsidiary's





































shares -



-



940,402



-



-



313,300



1,253,702 Net income -



-



-



40,614,170



-



(113,851)



40,500,319 Foreign currency





































translation





































adjustments -



-



-



-



(2,689,595)



-



(2,689,595) Balance as of





































December 31, 2024 33,595,743

$ 3,359

$ 14,414,905

$ 50,316,486

$ (5,494,790)

$ 199,449

$ 59,439,409

The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")















For the Period













from its













inception on













November 8,



For the Year Ended

2022 through



December 31,

December 31,



2024



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

40,500,319

$ 9,889,155

$ (186,839) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation of property and equipment

23,235,143



2,607,276



16 Loss from disposal of property and equipment

-



13,511



- Amortization of right of use assets

289,198



114,614



1,060 Loss from early termination of lease agreement

29,186



-



- Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses

171,419



180,192



29,573 Share-based compensation

609,000



-



- Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable

(35,100,000)



-



- Inventory write down

2,536,668



-



- Expense of offering cost allocated to contingent consideration payable

359,000



-



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(6,138,919)



-



- Accounts receivable - related parties

(11,984,896)



-



- Prepayments

(254,223)



(152,023)



- Prepayments - a related party

23,635,352



(24,845,082)



- Inventories

15,882,337



(40,728,301)



- Other current assets

(1,427,492)



(87,263)



- Long-term prepaid expenses

-



-



(7,984,714) Other non-current assets

(171,353)



(22,655)



- Accounts payable

3,034,220



2,079,725



798,471 Contract liabilities

3,183,138



540,481



- Contract liabilities - a related party

(7,813,425)



29,340,608



- Income tax payable

781,238



-



- Due to related parties

(1,593,064)



3,267,670



1,685,008 Other payable and accrued expenses

(2,769,631)



5,404,730



65,983 Lease liabilities

(486,475)



(131,655)



2,639 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

46,506,740



(12,529,017)



(5,588,803)

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(42,501,403)



(114,113,439)



(243,937) Purchase of property and equipment from a related party

(1,542,768)



(126,272)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(44,044,171)



(114,239,711)



(243,937)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Capital injection from shareholders

10,000



42,360,581



7,639,419 Proceeds from private placement

6,000,100



-



- Proceeds from bank borrowings

65,663,820



12,034,734



- Repayment of bank borrowings

(39,546,161)



-



- Proceeds from borrowings from a related party

5,000,000



93,571,624



- Repayment of borrowings to a related party

(38,093,104)



-



- Payments of offering costs

(1,124,374)



(1,817,310)



- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,089,719)



146,149,629



7,639,419

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2,220,954)



(2,448,856)



258,769 Net (decrease) increase in cash $ (1,848,104)

$ 16,932,045

$ 2,065,448 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

18,997,493



2,065,448



- Cash and restricted cash at end of year

















$ 17,149,389

$ 18,997,493

$ 2,065,448

















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense $ 3,316,100

$ -

$ - Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ -

$ -

















Noncash investing and financing activities















Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 3,636,453

$ 473,014

$ 186,950 Payables related to purchase of property and equipment $ 819,599

$ 34,743,940

$ - Payment of offering costs by a related party $ -

$ 81,025

$ - Accrual of offering costs $ -

$ 892,976

$ - Transfer of equity interest of a subsidiary in exchange for asset acquisition in Solar Texas $ 1,253,702

$ -

$ -

















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash $ 13,654,445

$ 18,035,405

$ 2,065,448 Restricted cash

1,878,267



82,195



- Restricted cash, non-current

1,616,677



879,893



-



















$ 17,149,389

$ 18,997,493

$ 2,065,448

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd