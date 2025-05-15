Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40785 | ISIN: KYG8976D1079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.25 | 17:37
3,650 US-Dollar
+4,89 % +0,170
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOYO Co., Ltd: TOYO Announces Updated Audited Financial Results for the Full Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced certain updates to its press release issued on April 28, 2025, announcing the Company's second half and fiscal year ended December 2024 financial results. The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 12, 2025.

The operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, net income, and earnings per share for the fiscal year ended 2024 disclosed in the prior press release are updated and reflected in the audited financial statements as set forth below.

Operating expenses were $13.0 million for 2024 compared to $4.7 million in the prior year, representing an increase of 180.4% year-over-year.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were $1.6 million for the fiscal year 2024 compared to $0.02 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase of approximately $1.2 million in freight and handling expenses and an increase of approximately $0.2 million in sales commissions.
  • General and administrative expenses were $11.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, an increase from $4.6 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of payroll and welfare expenses of approximately $3.3 million, an increase of audit and consulting expenses of approximately $1.9 million, an increase of approximately $0.6 million in rental expenses, an increase of approximately $0.9 million in depreciation and amortization expenses, and expense of offering cost allocated to contingent consideration payable.

Net income was $40.5 million for 2024, compared to a net income of $9.9 million in the prior year. Net income in 2024 included a $35.1 million change in fair value of contingent consideration payable for 13 million earnout shares.

Earnings per share under US GAAP, basic and diluted, were $1.09 for 2024 compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.24 in the prior year.

Earnout shares to be released to initial shareholders would be calculated based on the Company's audited net profit of $5.4 million, which excludes changes in fair value of such earnout shares as of December 31, 2024, divided by the benchmark amount of $41 million multiplied by 13 million earnout shares. 11,287,703 earnout shares are expected to be surrendered to and canceled by the Company, resulting in a total of 35,308,040 ordinary shares issued and outstanding immediately after such surrender.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $17.1 million in cash and restricted cash in total, compared to $19.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, investors will be able to obtain copies of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 at the SEC' website at www.sec.gov.

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected growth of TOYO, the expected order delivery of TOYO, TOYO's construction plan of manufactures, and strategies of building up an integrated value chain in the U.S. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of TOYO's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, activity levels, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although TOYO believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, TOYO caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by TOYO from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

TOYO cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, the sales performance of TOYO, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those included under the heading "Risk Factors" of the filings of TOYO with the SEC. There may be additional risks that TOYO does not presently know or that TOYO currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of TOYO as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while TOYO may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TOYO as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, TOYO does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.
 [email protected]

Crocker Coulson
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 652-7185

TOYO Co., Ltd

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)



December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023

ASSETS






Current Assets






Cash

$

13,654,445


$

18,035,405

Restricted cash


1,878,267



82,195

Accounts receivable, net


6,913,996



-

Accounts receivable - related parties


11,840,648



-

Prepayments


392,249



149,304

Prepayments - a related party


-



24,400,798

Inventories, net


19,984,094



39,999,992

Other current assets


725,130



85,702

Total Current Assets


55,388,829



82,753,396







Non-current Assets






Restricted cash, non-current


1,616,677



879,893

Deferred offering costs


-



2,084,810

Long-term prepaid expenses


7,217,986



7,757,193

Deposits for property and equipment


9,716,009



1,466,878

Property and equipment, net


129,039,494



142,781,558

Right of use assets


36,627,800



537,032

Other non-current assets


192,905



22,250

Total Non-current Assets


184,410,871



155,529,614

Total Assets

$

239,799,700


$

238,283,010







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current Liabilities






Short-term bank borrowings

$

16,126,730


$

-

Accounts payable


17,629,696



37,221,124

Contract liabilities


3,635,144



530,817

Contract liabilities - related parties


20,098,561



28,815,934

Income tax payable


781,238



-

Due to related parties


56,633,373



96,867,739

Other payable and accrued expenses


3,392,774



5,606,763

Lease liabilities, current


2,118,900



151,260

Contingent consideration payable (13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel as of December 31,





2024)


4,617,000



-

Total Current Liabilities


125,033,416



169,193,637







Lease liabilities, non-current


34,327,142



372,725

Long-term bank borrowings


20,999,733



11,819,527

Total Non-current Liabilities


55,326,875



12,192,252

Total Liabilities


180,360,291



181,385,889







Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)












Equity






Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,595,743 shares issued, and






33,595,743 shares outstanding (excluding 13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel) as of






December 31, 2024 and 41,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, respectively)*


3,359



4,100

Additional paid-in capital


14,414,905



49,995,900

Retained earnings


50,316,486



9,702,316

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5,494,790)



(2,805,195)

Total TOYO Co., Ltd Shareholders' Equity


59,239,960



56,897,121

Non controlling interest


199,449



-

Total Equity


59,439,409



56,897,121

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

239,799,700


$

238,283,010


The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)









For the Period









from its









inception on









November 8,



For the Year Ended


2022 through


December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023


2022


Revenues from related parties

$

127,271,262


$

61,504,724


$

-


Revenues from third parties


49,685,866



872,666



-


Revenues


176,957,128



62,377,390



-












Cost of revenues - related parties


(95,904,220)



(35,923,151)



-


Cost of revenues - third parties


(59,154,996)



(9,823,709)



-


Cost of revenues


(155,059,216)



(45,740,860)



-


Gross profit


21,897,912



16,636,530



-












Operating expenses










Selling and marketing expenses


(1,625,724)



(17,573)



-


General and administrative expenses


(11,412,152)



(4,632,009)



(187,422)


Total operating expenses


(13,037,876)



(4,649,582)



(187,422)












Income (loss) from operations


8,860,036



11,986,948



(187,422)












Other income (expenses)










Interest (expenses) income, net


(3,264,646)



(3,261,459)



583


Other income, net


586,167



1,163,666



-


Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable


35,100,000



-



-


Total other income (expenses), net


32,421,521



(2,097,793)



583












Income (loss) before income taxes


41,281,557



9,889,155



(186,839)












Income tax expenses


(781,238)



-



-


Net income (loss)

$

40,500,319


$

9,889,155


$

(186,839)


Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(113,851)



-



-


Net income (loss) attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders










$

40,614,170


$

9,889,155


$

(186,839)












Other comprehensive (loss) income










Foreign currency translation adjustment


(2,689,595)



(3,200,853)



395,658


Comprehensive income

$

37,810,724


$

6,688,302


$

208,819


Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(113,851)



-



-


Comprehensive income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders










$

37,924,575


$

6,688,302


$

208,819












Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding- basic and diluted*


30,751,424


$

41,000,000


$

41,000,000


Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*

$

1.09


$

0.24


$

(0.00)



The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)



Attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd's shareholders










Retained


Accumulated






Ordinary shares


Additional


Earnings


other


Non-




Number of







(Accumulated


comprehensive


controlling


Total


shares*



Amount


paid-in capital


deficit)


income (loss)


interest


Amount

Balance as of its




















inception




















on November 8, 2022

-


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-

Capital injection from




















shareholders

41,000,000



4,100



7,635,319



-



-



-



7,639,419

Net loss

-



-



-



(186,839)



-



-



(186,839)

Foreign currency




















translation




















adjustments

-



-



-



-



395,658



-



395,658

Balance as of




















December 31, 2022

41,000,000


$

4,100


$

7,635,319


$

(186,839)


$

395,658


$

-


$

7,848,238

Capital injection from




















shareholders

-



-



42,360,581



-



-



-



42,360,581

Net loss

-



-



-



9,889,155



-



-



9,889,155

Foreign currency




















translation




















adjustments

-



-



-



-



(3,200,853)



-



(3,200,853)

Balance as of




















December 31, 2023

41,000,000


$

4,100


$

49,995,900


$

9,702,316


$

(2,805,195)


$

-


$

56,897,121

Reverse recapitalization

4,425,743



442



(851,791)



-



-



-



(851,349)

Reclassification of




















earnout shares

(13,000,000)



(1,300)



(39,715,700)



-



-



-



(39,717,000)

Capitalization of




















offering costs pursuant




















to reverse




















recapitalization

-



-



(2,572,889)



-



-



-



(2,572,889)

Issuance of ordinary




















shares to a private




















placement investor

1,100,000



110



5,999,990



-



-



-



6,000,100

Capital injection from




















shareholders

-



-



10,000



-



-



-



10,000

Capital injection from




















shareholders

-



-



10,000



-



-



-



10,000

Issuance of ordinary




















shares to independent




















directors

70,000



7



608,993



-



-



-



609,000

Asset acquisition by




















issuing a subsidiary's




















shares

-



-



940,402



-



-



313,300



1,253,702

Net income

-



-



-



40,614,170



-



(113,851)



40,500,319

Foreign currency




















translation




















adjustments

-



-



-



-



(2,689,595)



-



(2,689,595)

Balance as of




















December 31, 2024

33,595,743


$

3,359


$

14,414,905


$

50,316,486


$

(5,494,790)


$

199,449


$

59,439,409


The share information is presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization effected on February 27, 2024 (Note 1).

TOYO Co., Ltd

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")









For the Period








from its








inception on








November 8,



For the Year Ended


2022 through



December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)


40,500,319


$

9,889,155


$

(186,839)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation of property and equipment


23,235,143



2,607,276



16

Loss from disposal of property and equipment


-



13,511



-

Amortization of right of use assets


289,198



114,614



1,060

Loss from early termination of lease agreement


29,186



-



-

Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses


171,419



180,192



29,573

Share-based compensation


609,000



-



-

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable


(35,100,000)



-



-

Inventory write down


2,536,668



-



-

Expense of offering cost allocated to contingent consideration payable


359,000



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable


(6,138,919)



-



-

Accounts receivable - related parties


(11,984,896)



-



-

Prepayments


(254,223)



(152,023)



-

Prepayments - a related party


23,635,352



(24,845,082)



-

Inventories


15,882,337



(40,728,301)



-

Other current assets


(1,427,492)



(87,263)



-

Long-term prepaid expenses


-



-



(7,984,714)

Other non-current assets


(171,353)



(22,655)



-

Accounts payable


3,034,220



2,079,725



798,471

Contract liabilities


3,183,138



540,481



-

Contract liabilities - a related party


(7,813,425)



29,340,608



-

Income tax payable


781,238



-



-

Due to related parties


(1,593,064)



3,267,670



1,685,008

Other payable and accrued expenses


(2,769,631)



5,404,730



65,983

Lease liabilities


(486,475)



(131,655)



2,639

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


46,506,740



(12,529,017)



(5,588,803)










Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment


(42,501,403)



(114,113,439)



(243,937)

Purchase of property and equipment from a related party


(1,542,768)



(126,272)



-

Net cash used in investing activities


(44,044,171)



(114,239,711)



(243,937)










Cash flows from financing activities:









Capital injection from shareholders


10,000



42,360,581



7,639,419

Proceeds from private placement


6,000,100



-



-

Proceeds from bank borrowings


65,663,820



12,034,734



-

Repayment of bank borrowings


(39,546,161)



-



-

Proceeds from borrowings from a related party


5,000,000



93,571,624



-

Repayment of borrowings to a related party


(38,093,104)



-



-

Payments of offering costs


(1,124,374)



(1,817,310)



-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(2,089,719)



146,149,629



7,639,419










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(2,220,954)



(2,448,856)



258,769

Net (decrease) increase in cash

$

(1,848,104)


$

16,932,045


$

2,065,448

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year


18,997,493



2,065,448



-

Cash and restricted cash at end of year










$

17,149,389


$

18,997,493


$

2,065,448










Supplemental cash flow information









Cash paid for interest expense

$

3,316,100


$

-


$

-

Cash paid for income tax

$

-


$

-


$

-










Noncash investing and financing activities









Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

3,636,453


$

473,014


$

186,950

Payables related to purchase of property and equipment

$

819,599


$

34,743,940


$

-

Payment of offering costs by a related party

$

-


$

81,025


$

-

Accrual of offering costs

$

-


$

892,976


$

-

Transfer of equity interest of a subsidiary in exchange for asset acquisition in Solar Texas

$

1,253,702


$

-


$

-










Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets









Cash

$

13,654,445


$

18,035,405


$

2,065,448

Restricted cash


1,878,267



82,195



-

Restricted cash, non-current


1,616,677



879,893



-











$

17,149,389


$

18,997,493


$

2,065,448

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.