15.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
Black Ink Technologies Launches ChainIT SDK at Consensus 2025; Secures 14th U.S. Patent for Verifiable Digital Finance

Finanznachrichten News

WEB3 Reality Check: ChainIT SDK Turns Real-World Actions into Tokenized Proof

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / At Consensus2025, Black Ink Technologies unveils the ChainIT SDK, enabling developers to seamlessly integrate WEB3 identity, tokenization, and compliance features into real-world applications.

Already adopted by top U.S. banks, mortgage lenders, and government agencies, ChainIT is now accessible to organizations across industries. The SDK facilitates the creation of zero-trust applications by transforming real-world actions and data into Validated Data Tokens (VDTs)-on-chain representations of who, what, where, when, token grade, and device ID secured with cryptographic proof.

"With the ChainIT SDK, we're turning verified reality into code," said Matt Koepp, Vice President of Technology at Black Ink Technologies. "Developers can now build with confidence, knowing that users' identities, actions, and assets are secured, authenticated, and tokenized in full regulatory compliance."

Key Features of ChainIT SDK:

  • Verified Individual Identity: Comprehensive KYC/KYB coverage with token-grade levels, location/device/timestamp proof, and integrations with authoritative sources, all within a non-custodial wallet featuring easy token minting.

  • Organizational Identity Tokenization: Verified corporate identities connected to Secretary of State, IRS, and financial records - supported by six immutable ledgers for audit-grade governance.

  • Tokenization of Physical Assets, Services & Events: ERC-721 compatibility and IPFS-based storage for decentralized proof, enabling direct on-chain tokenization at minimal cost.

  • Embedded Business Rules Engine: Automates compliance and conditional logic with over 1,000 organization and individual identity attributes, the ChainIT business rules engine can be used to dynamically orchestrate business processes through smart contracts.

  • Biometric Authentication & Selective Disclosure: Seamless integration of security and privacy features.

In conjunction with the SDK launch, Black Ink Technologies announces its 14th U.S. patent: "System for Verification and Management for Digitally Cash Transactions" (US20220198460A1). This patent underpins the technology for automated, biometric, and geofenced validation of financial transactions, enhancing security and traceability for unbanked loan originations, kiosk-based asset disbursements, and more.

Explore the SDK and Documentation: SDK Demo
Schedule a Technical Session: Schedule Here

For media inquiries, partnerships, or developer access, contact:
contact@blackinktech.io

SOURCE: Black Ink Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/black-ink-technologies-launches-chainit-sdk-at-consensus-2025-secures-1028244

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
