Houston, Texas - May 15, 2025 - Jeremy McGilvrey, a top-rated web design agency based in Houston, Texas, has been officially recognized with a Clutch Certification Award. The distinction highlights the agency's consistent delivery of high-performance digital solutions, validated through verified client reviews and measurable business outcomes.





The award, issued by Clutch.co, a global leader in B2B service provider evaluation, positions the Jeremy McGilvrey agency among the top 5% of vendors on the platform. The agency received top marks for quality, responsiveness, and sustained performance in conversion-optimized web design and digital strategy.

What the Clutch Certification Means

Clutch's certification program is based on an in-depth evaluation process, including:

Phone-verified interviews with clients

Scoring across quality, delivery, and strategic impact

Assessment of ROI-driven outcomes, not just completion metrics

Long-term performance tracking and consistency

Jeremy McGilvrey agency's results reflect more than aesthetic web design, it emphasizes behavior-driven strategy and measurable conversion improvements.

A Conversion-First Philosophy Rooted in Trust

The agency is known for building websites and sales funnels that prioritize user psychology, clarity, and ethical persuasion. Every project is grounded in what the agency refers to as Digital Trust Architecture, a system designed to reduce friction and help users make decisions with confidence.

Key components of the agency's process include:

UX-optimized wireframes that reduce bounce rates and establish visual hierarchy

Psychology-based messaging and copywriting tailored to buyer decision points

Mobile-first, fast-loading pages aligned with performance standards

Real user behavior testing via heatmaps and session recordings

Automation and CRM integrations for seamless backend scalability

Serving Businesses That Value Substance Over Style

Jeremy McGilvrey agency works with small businesses, service providers, authors, course creators, and SaaS companies who prioritize ROI over design trends. These clients are not seeking animation-heavy websites, they want:

Websites that build trust and convert

Funnels that work while they sleep

Strategies backed by data, not opinions

Partnerships based on accountability and long-term impact

Third-Party Validation That Reflects Agency Standards

The Clutch Certification validates what the agency's clients have consistently reported: reliable delivery, measurable outcomes, and client-aligned strategy.

According to the Clutch review summary, clients cite the agency's clarity, execution, and communication as core strengths. Many highlight the firm's ability to translate complex ideas into clean, conversion-ready assets.

About Jeremy McGilvrey (Agency)

Jeremy McGilvrey is a Houston-based, top-rated web design agency specializing in high-conversion websites, sales funnels, and digital customer experiences. The agency has received multiple ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Awards and has worked with thousands of clients across more than 30 industries. Its CEO, Jeremy McGilvrey, is a published author and recognized voice in behavior-based design strategy. The agency has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, NBC, and Business Insider.

