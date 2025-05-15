Greene Concepts Inc.: Strategic Nombase Presence Advances Greene Concepts' Growth and Investor Alignment

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce its new presence on Nombase, a digital directory and networking platform for professionals in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Launched in March 2025, Nombase connects brands with trusted partners, suppliers, investors, and key industry resources.

By joining Nombase, Greene Concepts gains enhanced visibility within the CPG ecosystem, helping to drive strategic partnerships and accelerate growth for its flagship BE WATER brand.

Key benefits of the listing include:

Increased exposure to targeted buyers and investors

Lead generation and partnership opportunities

Association with trusted CPG media platforms like BevNET, NOSH, and Brewbound

Content publishing and thought leadership visibility

Access to CPG trend insights and innovation discovery

Direct communication with potential partners and retailers

Job and event promotion tools

Performance analytics and benchmarking

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Being featured on Nombase reinforces our position as a trusted manufacturer in the CPG space. It boosts our BE WATER brand visibility, enables us to connect with retailers and distributors, and strengthens our engagement with the broader beverage and investment communities."

Mr. Greene continues, "Nombase also offers early access to emerging trends-from sustainable packaging to AI-driven marketing solutions. It helps streamline sourcing, amplify brand recognition, and uncover valuable peer benchmarks. Our listing also supports and aligns with our long-term growth business strategy."

Visit Greene Concepts' Nombase listing here: https://www.nombase.com/companies/greene-concepts

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media (X) at: @GreeneConcepts

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

