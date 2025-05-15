BrightFunded Achieves Major Milestone with $6 Million in Trader Payouts

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / BrightFunded, a leading global proprietary trading firm, today announced that it has surpassed $6 million in payouts to its community of traders. This significant milestone comes just two years after the company's founding, highlighting its rapid growth and commitment to trader success.

"Reaching $6 million in payouts represents a tremendous achievement for both our company and the talented traders who partner with us," said Jelle Dijkstra, CEO of BrightFunded. "Our mission has always been to revolutionize the global trading landscape by creating an innovative, sustainable ecosystem where traders can learn and monetize their skills in a unique way. This milestone is proof that our approach is working."

Since its founding in 2023, BrightFunded has grown to support over 20,000 traders worldwide. The company's trader-first approach has resulted in industry-leading payout efficiency, with an average processing time of just 4 hours from request submission and guaranteed payment within 24 hours-a feature that has become a significant differentiator in the competitive prop firm market.

BrightFunded's comprehensive asset coverage also sets it apart from competitors. Unlike many prop firms that limit trading to specific markets, BrightFunded enables traders to access all major asset classes, including forex, indices, commodities, and over 40 cryptocurrencies, providing greater flexibility and opportunity.

"What makes this milestone particularly meaningful is that it represents real financial success for thousands of traders around the world," added Dijkstra. "From experienced professionals to emerging talent, we're proud to provide a platform where dedication and skill are rewarded consistently and transparently."

The company's reputation for reliability and trustworthiness is reflected in its 4.6 Trustpilot rating and positive coverage across multiple review platforms. This strong market position has helped BrightFunded achieve its payout milestone despite challenging market conditions throughout parts of 2024 and early 2025.

Looking ahead, BrightFunded plans to expand its educational resources, introduce new trading programs, and further streamline its payout systems as it works toward its next financial milestone.

BrightFunded is a global proprietary trading firm founded in 2023, empowering traders with significant purchasing power - without putting their own capital at risk.

