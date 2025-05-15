KPMG: ESG Voices: Integrating Sustainability Into Financial Valuations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / In today's episode, we will hear from Simon Weaver, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International and Partner, KPMG in the UK and Fiona Watson, Vice President Corporate Performance & Accountability, WBCSD - who will share insights and reflections on integrating sustainability into financial valuations.

Click here to listen to episode 38 of ESG voices



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KPMG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/esg-voices-integrating-sustainability-into-financial-valuations-1028250