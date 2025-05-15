Glidewell Launches SimpliOne Design Service

Proprietary AI Tools Behind Millions of Cases Help Accelerate Digital Dentistry Workflows

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Glidewell, a global leader in dental innovation and laboratory services, is launching SimpliOne Design Service: Powered by Glidewell. The new SimpliOne Design Service provides lab-quality nightguard and printable model designs on demand - at a fraction of the cost of other web-based services.

From the lab to the clinic, artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed dentistry. Design software supported by AI and digital scanners has made same-visit restorations easier than ever. In the laboratory setting, it has made restoration production more accurate and predictable.

To facilitate this next phase of digital transformation, Glidewell has devoted considerable resources to developing flexible technologies that empower dentists without disruption, absorbing the burden of change and presenting clinicians with a simple, efficient workflow.

The company adopted cloud computing and automated manufacturing in 2014, with integration of machine learning and digital factories into the lab in the early 2020s. Widely recognized as the nation's largest digital lab, Glidewell processed more than three?million scans in 2024 alone.

The result is an exclusive digital toolset capable of designing the most accurate, patient-specific solution time and again.

These same design tools are now available to dental professionals through the SimpliOne Design Service. Starting with model and nightguard designs, with additional indications to follow in the coming months, dental professionals can simply upload scans of any type in STL, PLY or CTM formats and receive 3D files that are ready to be fabricated in office.

This AI-driven service, backed by over a decade of R&D, features:

Auto-trimming, for cleaner scans

Auto-articulation, for scan occlusion

Rapid designs, generated in just minutes

Nightguard designs are priced at $5 per arch, while a printable model design is priced at $1. New users receive a $50 credit that can be applied to any mix of designs. Users can also demo five free services: Restoration, Retainer, Trimline, Segmentation and Articulation.

"Glidewell is on a mission to use digital technology, advanced materials research and automation to make quality dental care accessible to more practices and their patients," says Robert Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "SimpliOne is another innovation that delivers real value to dental professionals."

To get started with a free trial or learn more about SimpliOne Design Service: Powered by Glidewell, visit www.simplione.ai.

SOURCE: Glidewell

