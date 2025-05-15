Antea Group USA With Inogen Alliance Launches Season 2 of a Global EHS Podcast: Rethinking EHS

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce the launch of Season Two of Rethinking EHS: Global Goals, Local Delivery, a global podcast with Inogen Alliance.

This season launches June 24th, with early-access available one week prior. On this podcast, we traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We share compelling stories, expert insights, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

The idea for a global podcast started from a desire to create an accessible platform for sharing local insights from every corner of the world. We envisioned a space to give back to the EHS community by spotlighting expert perspectives, lessons learned, challenges faced, and conversations around today's most pressing and emerging topics. Advancing global goals requires collective learning and collaboration-and this podcast is one way we can help drive that progress together.

In season one, we had thousands of listeners tuned into episodes spanning topics such as Social & Environmental Justice, Occupational Health and Safety, COP29 outcomes, Biodiversity, CSRD, and more. For season two, we knew we had to continue the conversations. This season the podcast will be available both in audio and full video formats across all podcast streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple, as well as our YouTube channel.

Across our Alliance, Associates connect regularly through 10 global working groups covering critical focus areas like water, sustainability, energy transition, remediation, mergers & acquisitions, health & safety, and more. Our bi-annual in-person meetings also provide a unique opportunity to hear from experts across regions as they share insights, feedback, and updates on current trends. Now, we're excited to bring more of those stories and expertise to a wider, external audience.

"In pursuit of our purpose, we draw on the collective experience of our 70+ and growing members, actively incorporating their technical expertise to partner with organizations all over the world to achieve an equitable and resilient planet. The podcast allows us to extend this expertise and knowledge to a broader base to help accelerate towards a more resilient planet for all," Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance and Executive Vice President (EVP) at Antea Group USA.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, subscribe and listen to this new series to gain insights and learn from our local experts on the ground.

Sign up now for early access to episode one of the new season.

Upcoming episode topics include:

A global view of the most pressing topics and importance of local understanding in today's dynamic and changing environments

Landfills coast impacts and waste to energy

Climate risk & resilience, mitigation, and adaption strategies

Emerging contaminants and remediation

Energy Transition bottle necks, challenges and solutions

Emerging Health & Safety topics, safety in design, mental health, trainings

Infrastructure global trends

And more to come!

Our professional host is Phil Dillard, an entrepreneur, educator, business strategist, Lean Startup expert, and subject matter expert and practitioner of Waste-to-Value, Circular Economy and Regenerative Economy solutions. As a former naval officer, corporate strategist, and manufacturing executive, Phil managed organizational growth, business strategy, fundraising, and operations. Phil is the Founder & CEO of Thruline Networks.

Our co-host this season will be President of Inogen Alliance, Angelique Dickson, as well as guest co-hosts from some of our global working group leaders and leadership team members.

Upcoming speakers in episodes include Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance and EVP at Antea Group USA; Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK; Lida Tan, President of Anew Global Consulting China; Alizabeth Aramowicz-Smith, VP at Antea Group USA; Andrew Green, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates Australia; Paul Walker, Tonkin + Taylor, New Zealand; Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy; Sofiane Kessouar, Baden Consulting Switzerland; and more to come.

The global podcast is made possible by sponsoring Associates Anew Global Consulting, Antea Group USA, Antea Group UK, Baden Consulting, Chola MS Risk, HPC AG, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates, and Tonkin + Taylor.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates, listen to?our podcast and follow us on?LinkedIn.?

About Antea Group?

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?

