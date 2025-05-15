Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), a leading Insurtech innovator, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Short-Term Rental Forum at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on July 21-22, 2025.

The Short-Term Rental Forum will convene over 350 key decision-makers, including short-term rental owners and operators, technology providers, hospitality and travel experts, lenders, and investors. This event presents a prime opportunity for InsuraGuest to forge strategic partnerships, expand its market presence, and showcase its innovative platform designed to address guest damages and accidental medical injuries. By engaging directly with industry leaders, InsuraGuest aims to secure new clients and integrations with property management systems, driving adoption of its solution in a rapidly growing sector. The Forum's focus on maximizing profitability through pricing strategies, real-time market data, and automation tools aligns perfectly with InsuraGuest's mission to help operators reduce financial risk and streamline operations.

InsuraGuest's platform offers a unique solution that mitigates the rising costs of guest damages while enhancing the booking experience. By allowing operators to waive security deposits, the platform makes bookings more convenient and less risky for guests, while ensuring coverage for furniture, household items, appliances, and guest injuries during the rental period. "We've developed a niche product that creates a win-win for all stakeholders," said Steve Glick, Chief Sales Officer at InsuraGuest. "Attending the Forum allows us to demonstrate how our solution empowers operators to minimize financial risk and protect their assets, positioning InsuraGuest as a trusted partner in an increasingly competitive market."

Attending the Forum will provide InsuraGuest with unparalleled advantages, including direct access to a concentrated audience of decision-makers, enabling targeted networking and lead generation. The event's 350+ attendees represent 350 potential business opportunities, from securing contracts with short-term rental operators to collaborating with technology providers and investors eager to support innovative Insurtech solutions. Participation will also enhance InsuraGuest's brand visibility, reinforcing its leadership in the Insurtech space and fostering discussions that could shape future product enhancements tailored to the industry's evolving needs.

As the short-term rental industry continues to expand, robust risk management strategies are critical to safeguarding operators from financial losses caused by guest damages. InsuraGuest is poised to stand out at the Forum by demonstrating how its platform provides a reliable and efficient way to control expenses that often arise during rental periods, ultimately driving predictable income streams for operators.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an innovative Insurtech company delivering insurance and warranty coverages to vacation rentals, hotels, resorts, and ticketed events. The Company offers tech-driven risk management solutions in the hospitality sector and continues to expand its offerings to meet market demands.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com.

The Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products, will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact on its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

