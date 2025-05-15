Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world's largest venture capital firms focused exclusively on the gaming sector, today announced its backing of Super Banana Studios, a new game studio formed by seasoned product and growth leaders Danil Moskovoy and Nikolay Ternovoy. With decades of combined experience at companies like Zeptolab, Voodoo, Tripledot, Popcore, and Playrix, the founders are now channeling their expertise into a bold new venture aimed at expanding the casual puzzle genre.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515363660/en/

Super Banana's thesis is clear: build fast, build smart, and build with purpose. The team is focused on overlooked yet high-potential segments of the casual market-like high retaining puzzles and hybrid monetization models-and is taking a player-first, data-driven approach to game development. With a lean team, tight feedback loops, and a rigorous production framework, the studio plans to launch multiple original titles per year and is currently hiring.

"Casual puzzle games are full of white space if you know where to look," said Danil Moskovoy, CEO Co-Founder of Super Banana. "We've seen what works, and more importantly, we've seen what hasn't. This studio is our chance to take that knowledge and go deeper-not just launching games, but scaling ones that can actually stick. We've launched and operated some of the biggest games out there and we can do it again but better."

"With the best games, five-minute sessions turn into years of joy, so fun is our north star," stated Nikolay Ternovoy, CPO Co-Founder of Super Banana. "We're out to erase the trade-off between retention and monetization, delivering scalable puzzle experiences players return to long after the trends move on."

Backing Super Banana from inception, Griffin saw not just a strong team, but a differentiated strategy.

"Danil and Nikolay are operators in the truest sense," said Ibrahim Hafeez, Investor at Griffin Gaming Partners. "They know how to ship, how to scale, and how to spot underutilized mechanics with breakout potential. What they're building with Super Banana is more than a studio… it's a system for finding the next generation of casual hits."

Super Banana is already prototyping its first batch of games, with a focus on sorting mechanics, hybrid IAP/IAA economies, and market-validated concepts ready for reinvention. As the casual puzzle genre continues to evolve, Griffin and Super Banana are betting on a model that prioritizes player delight, operational rigor, and smart experimentation.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world's leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1.5B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stage companies across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com.

About Super Banana Studios

Super Banana was created by a team of industry veterans who wanted to do things differently. Having worked at some of the biggest names in mobile gaming, they knew there was a better way. Ambitious and building for scale, Super Banana Studios cuts the red tape, empowers talent, and creates games that players genuinely love. The UK-based company is remote-first and is hiring across Europe and elsewhere. Learn more: https://superbanana.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515363660/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Lexi Monaghan

Griffin Gaming Partners

lexi@griffingp.com

+1 925-915-0640