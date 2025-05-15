Introducing Glidewell TV: The Dental Streaming Network

Television App Delivers Accessible Dental Video Content for Champions of Quality Healthcare

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Glidewell, a leader in dental technology and continuing education for 55 years, has launched a television streaming network aimed at dental professionals and advocates. Glidewell TV features well-crafted, engaging content that can be accessed on viewers' devices of choice.

Glidewell TV: Dental CE and Practice Resources On Demand

Glidewell TV offers free dental CE, expert insights, and practice-building resources. Stream anytime on your device of choice. Stream anytime, anywhere, on your device of choice.

Glidewell TV can be enjoyed on demand - in the waiting room, operatory, office or home. Like other streaming networks, Glidewell TV offers an intuitive user experience. Viewers can browse channels and playlists within the video library, selecting programs of interest. "Favorite" programs can be tagged for even quicker future access.

"Dentists today are busier than ever, and staying informed shouldn't be a burden," said Jim Glidewell, founder and President of Glidewell. "With Glidewell TV, we're making dental education even more accessible, convenient and entertaining, whether you're an experienced clinician or just starting your journey in the field."

Key elements of Glidewell TV include:

Continuing Education : Learn at your own pace with a wide range of clinical topics from implantology to restorative dentistry and beyond.

Patient-Focused Demonstrations : Increase case acceptance with the patient portal, designed to familiarize your patients with common procedures.

Practice Building Tips : Discover strategies to grow your practice and enhance patient care.

Expert Thought Leadership : Gain insights from industry leaders and dental educators through video podcasts.

Student-Friendly Resources: A valuable supplement for dental students seeking real-world examples and case-based learning.

In addition to the wealth of content already available, Jim Glidewell and CEO Stephenie Goddard have begun production on their all-new visual podcast "Lasting Impressions." Premiering on Glidewell TV this summer, the show promises an intimate glimpse into the minds of two of dentistry's leading influencers - with discussions about business, life, and the living legacy of America's largest and most innovative dental lab.

"We expect early viewers of Glidewell TV to be customers, partners, and dental students," said Goddard. "But we're also thinking bigger, with the potential to make Glidewell TV a trusted resource that brings value to healthcare leaders, businesses professionals, and influencers in adjacent industries."

Glidewell TV is available now at glidewell.com/TV and is free to access. The website has instructions on downloading the Glidewell TV app for iOS or Android, and for finding the network on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, and Roku TV.

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/introducing-glidewell-tv-the-dental-streaming-network-1021901