M-KOPA Ranks Amongst the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies in Africa for the Fourth Consecutive Year One of only nine companies to make the list four years in a row M-KOPA ( www.M-KOPA.com ), the pan African fintech company, has made the Financial Times' "Africa's Fastest Growing Companies" rankings for the fourth consecutive year. M-KOPA achieved an impressive CAGR of 42% for the 2020-23 period. The company has accelerated even faster since 2023, delivering over 65% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024. M-KOPA is continuing on the same profitable growth path in 2025 and is trending to surpass half a billion USD in annual revenue this year. As fintech continues to scale across the African continent, M-KOPA exemplifies how purpose-driven businesses with sound fundamentals can be both profitable and impactful by serving traditionally overlooked "unbanked" consumers. The company continues to be laser focused on financing progress for non-salaried every day earners, of which there will be over 1 billion adults across Africa by 2040. M-KOPA finances smartphones to everyday earners (with more than half its customers accessing the internet for the first time) and then delivers tailored mobile financial services through the device. M-KOPA's smart money platform has now issued millions of affordable credit, insurance, and subscription products. Its positive impact is independently measured by third party verification experts with the results published annually on the company website www.M-KOPA.com/impact In 2023, M-KOPA opened East Africa's first and largest smartphone assembly factory, which is now producing over 1m smartphones annually and has created over 300 new jobs. In 2024, M-KOPA then introduced its own range of branded smartphones which now account for over 20% of all smartphones sold in Kenya. In 2025, the company has continued its pan African expansion and now acquires more customers outside of Kenya than in, with fast customer growth across Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa. Commenting on the recognition, Jesse Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of M-KOPA said: "We are thrilled to make the FT Fastest Growing Companies in Africa list for the 4th year in a row. Our growth continues to accelerate, and we now onboard a new customer to M-KOPA every 9 seconds. Thanks to Africa's digital payment rails, we now receive 15 payments per second, which in turn creates a unique and deep dataset to understand the financial needs of everyday earners. We are still in the early stages of scaling, with an addressable market that will surpass 1 billion people in Africa by 2040." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of M-KOPA. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3EUyyBt Image Caption (1): M-KOPA - One of Africa's fastest growing fintech serving millions of every day earners YouTube Video Link: https://apo-opa.co/4djk4Yg YouTube Caption: Meet Lydia, one of millions of every day earners achieving progress with M-KOPA Infographic: https://apo-opa.co/44zYmgx Media Contact: Reatile Tekateka, Director of Communications & External Affairs (e): press@m-kopa.com (m): +254 (0) 748 427 259 About M-KOPA: M-KOPA is a UK-headquartered emerging market fintech that provides financed smartphones and digital financial services to every day earners. Operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda, M-KOPA has reached over 6 million customers to date. For more information contact visit: www.M-KOPA.com



