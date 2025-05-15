AGROGENERATION: Damage to Production Assets Due to Military Actions in Ukraine

Paris, May 15, 2025

AgroGeneration reports damage to the Group's assets that occurred since the beginning of 2025 as a result of actions by Russia, in the context of its ongoing military invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

As noted in the Company's previous press release (dated April 3), there has been a significant increase in missile, artillery, and drone attacks on Ukrainian territory since the beginning of 2025, particularly in regions located near Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation and directly within the active combat zone. This includes the Kharkiv region, where all of the Group's production facilities are located.

Over the past three months, two separate incidents have been recorded in which infrastructure of the Group's production companies sustained damage. The first incident, which resulted in estimated losses of UAH 2.5-3.0 million, occurred at one of the Group's elevator complexes, where floor-level hangar-type storage facilities were damaged by shelling (see photos below). The second incident took place at the end of April 2025, when a drone attack caused significant damage to the administrative building and several infrastructure facilities of one of the Group's farming enterprises (see photos below). The final assessment of material losses is currently being conducted by specialized experts.

Destruction of Hangar-Type Storage Facilities at One of the Group's Elevators in Blyzniuky, Kharkiv Region

Date of Incident: February 21, 2025 (see pdf) - Source: Company's data

Destruction of Infrastructure at Podolivska Agrifirm - a Group Production Company in Barvinkove, Kharkiv Region

Date of Incident: April 28, 2025 (see pdf) - Source: Company's data

Overall, it should be noted that in recent months there has been a shift of the front line deeper into Ukrainian territory, which significantly increases operational risks for the company Podolivska, which assets are located 60-90 km from the front line.

Frontline Shift Dynamics in the Kharkiv Region from Late 2024 to Present (see pdf)

Source: https://deepstatemap.live/en#6/49.4383200/32.0526800

AgroGeneration continues to respond promptly to the challenges posed by the ongoing military actions and is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of its personnel and to preserve its production capacity under the current circumstances.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 30,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

