Neutral: Bakers Place Apartments Now Leasing in Downtown Madison, WI

206 New Apartments in Downtown Madison Offering Wellness Amenities.

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Neutral, a Madison-based real estate developer, is excited to announce the launch of leasing at Bakers Place. With 206 high-quality, market-rate apartments now available, move-ins are beginning in May. Hines will be managing the property.

Bakers Place by Neutral Interior

An interior of a residential unit at Bakers Place in Madison, WI. Photo by Christian Harder.

The project brings 206 high-quality market-rate apartments to downtown Madison, WI within walking distance to the State Capitol, office district, and UW-Madison.

Bakers Place will feature state-of-the-art amenities including: a gym with cutting-edge equipment developed in partnership with PKFit and a contrast therapy room; resident library; coworking spaces; terraces with communal gardens, views of the lakes, and grill stations. Smart home locks and package delivery notifications, parking garage with EV charging. Pet wash. A primary care health studio. On-site concierge and community manager. And organic food delivery from local farmers.

The apartments feature exposed timber ceilings, high-end finishes, and flexible floorplans ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. The building was built with the use of sustainable materials like mass timber and is pursuing LEED Silver certification.

On the ground floor, Copa Vida, a Californian coffee roaster and café chain, will open its first-ever location outside California, along with an organic shop.

The Neutral development team is led by CEO Nate Helbach and CPO Daniel Glaessl

"Neutral is thrilled to introduce Bakers Place to downtown Madison. This flagship project embodies our vision for sustainable and healthy living. We've designed a space where you can thrive, featuring a primary care clinic, a fully equipped performance lab, a gym, an organic café, and dedicated areas to study and unwind. Our personalized wellness and fitness programs are tailored to fit your unique lifestyle." said Helbach

About Neutral

Neutral is a vertically integrated real estate developer building ground-up market-rate multifamily assets in the Midwest region. Neutral has gained global acclaim as one of the leaders in real estate focused on sustainability, resident health, and well-being.

Neutral buildings use mass timber and meet the industry's most rigorous sustainability certifications, including Passive House, Living Building Challenge, LEED, and Energy Star.

In addition to Bakers Place, Neutral is developing 517 W Main St in Madison, WI, featuring 33 residential units, and Neutral 1005 N Edison St in Milwaukee, WI, with 378 units - the tallest mass timber building in the country. Neutral, headquartered in Madison, was founded in 2020 by Nate Helbach and Matt Frazer.

For more information, visit www.neutral.us

About Hines

Hines is a leading global real estate investment manager. We own and operate $90.1 billion of assets (includes both the global Hines organization and RIA AUM as of December 31, 2024) across property types and on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients. Every day, our 5,000 employees in 30 countries draw on our 68-year history to build the world forward by investing in, developing, and managing some of the world's best real estate. To learn more, visit https://www.hines.com

